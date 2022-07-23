Kajol praises Ajay Devgn for National Film Awards win, he gives her a compliment in return: ‘Your presence gave it..."

Kajol and Ajay Devgn were seen together in the 2020 film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which was one of the big winners at the 68th National Film Awards, announced on Friday. The actors gave each other a shoutout on social media as they reacted to their win. While Kajol said she was ‘happy and proud’, Ajay praised her for adding a new dimension to the period drama with her presence. Read more: Ajay Devgn reacts to winning National Film Award for Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior

Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, stars Ajay and Kajol, alongside actor Saif Ali Khan. For his role as the Maratha warrior, Tanhaji, Ajay bagged the best actor award on Friday, along with Suriya, who was given the best actor award for his Tamil film, Soorarai Pottru. Tanhaji also bagged the award for best popular film providing wholesome entertainment and the best costume award. Ajay thanked the film’s creative team, the audience as well his loved ones after the winners were announced.

On Friday, Kajol, who played Savitribai Malusare, Tanhaji’s wife, in the film, took to her social media handles to congratulate the cast and crew. “Team Tanhaji wins 3 National Film Awards. So happy and proud! Best Actor @ajaydevgn, Best Popular film providing Wholesome Entertainment @omraut, Best Costume @nachiketbarve,” the actor tweeted as she shared a still from the film’s set featuring her and Ajay in their costumes. Ajay shared Kajol’s message and tweeted, “Congratulations to you too. Your presence in the film gave it an added dimension.” Fans on Twitter reacted to their messages for each other and left heart and fire emojis.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was a box office success, earning ₹ 368 crore worldwide. In a statement he issued after the National Film Awards winners were announced, Ajay said, “As the producer of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, it gives me immense joy to receive an honour at the 68th National Film Awards for the Best film that has provided wholesome entertainment. Tanhaji was exactly that. It is a good story of friendship, loyalty, family values and sacrifice…”

