Kajol reveals Nysa's unexpected response when she told her that she hopes to see her get a daughter like herself

Kajol is back with a new web series, The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha, in which she plays a lawyer who resumes her practice after her husband is caught in a scandal. show. In an interview, she has now spoken about how her mother and veteran actor Tanuja hoped Kajol got a daughter like she was. And also shared her own daughter Nysa Devgan’s response when she told her the same thing on becoming a mother. Also read: Ajay Devgn shares perfect family photo with Kajol, Nysa, Yug: ‘Nothing more sacred than spending time with this bunch’

Kajol and Nysa Devgan during a photo shoot.

Kajol is seen as a mother as well in The Trial. In real life, the actor is married to actor Ajay Devgn and the couple have daughter Nysa Devgn, 20, and son Yug Devgan, 12. Kajol was born to legendary actress Tanuja and late director Shomu Mukherjee on August 5, 1974. Tanuja's mother Shobhana Samarth was also an actor.

On being a daughter to Tanuja, and a mom to Nysa

Sharing an interesting conversation with Nysa, Kajol recently revealed her daughter's response when she told her the same thing that she had been hearing from her own mom, Tanuja. “My mother was one of those who used to say, ‘I really hope and pray you have a daughter like yourself.’ And I told my daughter the same thing, and my daughter's answer was, 'No, I am having sons because I don't think I can handle a daughter like me.' I was like well, now you know Nysa now you know.”

Kajol's on what a good wife is expected to do

Kajol recently also talked about how cooking is regarded as one of the major qualities of a ‘good wife’. Commenting on how people who aren't good cooks are judged wrongly, she told Brut India, “The ‘supposed’ qualities of a good wife is a good mother, good wife, good cook. I don't know why we say that but somebody who doesn't know how to cook is kind of looked down upon in a very weird way.”

She also said that being in the public eye, her getting married and then having children turned out to be a huge debate. “I just try to live my life as I can, do things that I can face myself in the mirror for. I don't worry too much about what other people say about it,” she said.

Kajol will now be seen alongside Kriti Sanon in the latter's debut production, Do Patti. She has one more film in pipeline.

