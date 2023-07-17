Ajay Devgn shares perfect family photo with Kajol, Nysa, Yug: ‘Nothing more sacred than spending time with this bunch’

Ajay Devgn has quietly buried all the vague rumours about him and Kajol apparently heading for a divorce. All is well in their abode as the family dined together recently. Ajay took to Instagram to share a picture from their outing along with their kids. Kajol also shared his post on her Instagram Stories. Also read: The Kajol interview: ‘I’ve never been restricted by system because I've never followed it' Ajay Devgn shared a picture from his brunch with family.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Ajay wrote, “Nothing more sacred than spending time with this bunch," along with a hugging face emoji. The picture shows Kajol with her hand across Ajay's shoulder as they pose at a restaurant. The picture also shows their daughter Nysa Devgan, 20, and their son Yug, 12.

Kajol shared Ajay's post on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "I agree…memories need to recorded..."

Ajay Devgn shared a new picture of his family on Instagram.

Kajol shared Ajay's post.

Fans of Ajay and Kajol were quick to call out trolls who were earlier spreading false rumours against the couple. A fan wrote, “Shut up to all fake roumers.” Another commented, “Shame on people who were spreading hate about you and @kajol love you guys.” One more said, “Hahahahahahahaha beaitiful family evil eyes off....” Many hailed them as “nice family" in the comments section.

Kajol's new web show

Kajol recently made her web series debut with The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha, in which she plays the role of a lawyer. It is helmed by Suparn Varma and is the Indian adaptation of The Good Wife. It also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Kubbra Sait, Sheeba Chaddha, Alyy Khan, and Gaurav Pandey.

Kajol on not worrying about society

In a promotional interview, Kajol recently talked about how she has never cared about what others say about her. She gave credit to her maternal lineage for making her a strong person. She told ANI, “I have never paid heed to 'log kya kahenge (what will people say)' in my life. I was raised by a wonderful mother. I was raised by a mother who did not give two hoots about society. Actually, I had a wonderful maternal lineage. From my great-grandmother to my grandmother and my mother, every one of them has always behaved and taught me by example that nobody else matters, your life is your responsibility and nobody else's opinion matters on that.”

