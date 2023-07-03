Kajol says why she would put Ajay Devgn on trial: I'm sure he'd accept all charges

Kajol will be next seen in The Trial, where she plays Noyonika Sengupta, a homemaker, who is forced to return to work as a lawyer after her husband’s public scandal puts him behind bars. In a new interview, when asked which actor would she choose to put on trial, Kajol took the name of husband Ajay Devgn and gave a hilarious reason for the choice. (Also read: Kajol asks Lust Stories 2 director if she is a better actor than Ajay Devgn. This was his reply)

About The Trial

Kajol says she would put husband Ajay Devgn on the trial,

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Trial, which is an adaptation of the American courtroom drama The Good Wife, marks Kajol's OTT debut. In the show, actor Jisshu Sengupta plays the role of her husband. In the trailer, we get a glimpse of how he gets arrested for accepting sexual favours as bribes to change verdicts. Kajol is also seen slapping him for cheating on her.

Kajol on why she would put Ajay on trial

Now, in a new interview with ETimes, when Kajol was asked about any actor whom she would likely put on trial, the actor seemed hesitant to take a particular name. When director Suparn Verma and Jisshu Sengupta also gave their answers, then Kajol finally said that she would go with Ajay. She said, "Achcha thik he main Ajay Devgn ko daal deti hu trial pe. Jitne saari cheezein he trial pe daalne ke liye woh toh vajah batane ki jarurat hi nahi he! Mera husband he bas utna hi kaafi hein! (laughs) (Okay, I will go ahead and put Ajay Devgn on trial. There are so many things that I do not even need to give one reason! He is my husband and that is enough!) She further joked that he would even accept all the charges.

Kajol and Ajay's relationship

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ajay Devgn and Kajol have been married for 24 years now. Though it was a love marriage, it was not love at first sight for the couple. They met on the sets of Hulchul and started dating. Ajay and Kajol got married in 1999 and welcomed their first child - daughter Nysa in 2003. In 2010, they welcomed their son, Yug.

Kajol was last seen in in Netflix's Lust Stories 2. She starred in the segment alongside actor Kumud Mishra, which was directed by Amit R. Sharma.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON