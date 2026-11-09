Kajol shares candid Diwali moment with Ajay Devgn, says best times often go undocumented

Fans have been getting glimpses of Bollywood's Diwali celebrations, and Kajol has now shared a peek into hers. The actor took to social media to share moments from her Diwali festivities with husband Ajay Devgn and family. The picture showed the couple enjoying a candid moment during the celebrations, with the puja arrangements visible in the background.

Kajol shares glimpse of Diwali celebrations with Ajay Devgn

Kajol and Ajay Devgn celebrated Diwali together.

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In the video, which she described as one of the best moments that often go undocumented, Kajol is seen wearing a white saree with yellow and black borders. Ajay, meanwhile, opted for a white kurta-pyjama for the occasion. In the clip, Kajol appears to be giving someone instructions while Ajay tries to get her attention.

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She captioned the post, "The best times are those u just couldn’t record and keep a track of.. Happy Diwali to all those who didn’t post pics as well 😜 .. #diwalitimes #allaboutthatday."

Deep Dive What did Kajol share about her Diwali celebrations with Ajay Devgn? Kajol shared a candid video of herself and Ajay celebrating Diwali with family, with puja arrangements visible in the background. She said the best moments are often the ones people do not record. What did Kajol and Ajay Devgn wear for their Diwali celebration? Kajol wore a white saree with yellow and black borders, while Ajay wore a white kurta-pyjama. What Diwali tradition does Sharvari celebrate with her family? Sharvari’s family celebrates with a Maharashtrian faral breakfast. She says homemade karanje and shankarpali are must-haves for their festivities.

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Kajol shares pictures from Manish Malhotra's Diwali party

{{^usCountry}} Earlier, Kajol had shared pictures from fashion designer Manish Malhotra's star-studded Diwali party in Mumbai, which was held on November 5. The actor opted for a black saree featuring diamond-studded embellishments along the border and paired it with a diamond necklace. She also posed with Manish and filmmaker Karan Johar in some pictures. Sharing the photos, she captioned them, "The nineties called and said they wanted us back ;) Only Manish could’ve made it happen." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, Kajol had shared pictures from fashion designer Manish Malhotra's star-studded Diwali party in Mumbai, which was held on November 5. The actor opted for a black saree featuring diamond-studded embellishments along the border and paired it with a diamond necklace. She also posed with Manish and filmmaker Karan Johar in some pictures. Sharing the photos, she captioned them, "The nineties called and said they wanted us back ;) Only Manish could’ve made it happen." {{/usCountry}}

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The party was attended by several Bollywood celebrities, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Janhvi Kapoor.

Kjol and Ajay Devgn's love story

Kajol and Ajay Devgn got married on February 24, 1999. The couple first met on the sets of their 1995 film Hulchul and fell in love. They went on to work together in films such as Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Dil Kya Kare and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. They have two children, daughter Nysa Devgan and son Yug Devgan.

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About Kajol and her recent work

Kajol made her acting debut with the 1992 film Bekhudi and went on to become one of Hindi cinema's most popular actors. She is known for films such as Baazigar, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Gupt, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Fanaa.

In recent years, she has explored different genres with projects such as The Trial, Do Patti and the horror film Maa. She was also seen in the 2025 thriller Sarzameen, which starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Kajol will next feature in Maharagni: Queen of Queens, an action film directed by Charan Tej Uppalapati.