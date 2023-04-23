Kajol shares cryptic angry message about ‘cowards’ and ‘worthless’ people

Actor Kajol has shared a rare angry message on her Instagram Stories. Taking to the social media platform on Saturday, Kajol shared a photo of knitting equipment. Along with it, she wrote, "#truthoftheday Both genders have their own sets of cowards and a*##***les. The trick is not to be blinded by their genders to see their worth or their worthlessness." She also added the hashtag--this hit home. (Also Read | Kajol asks Rani Mukerji about her Koi Mil Gaya outfit, she replies it was initially a gown)

In another post, she wrote, "Goodbyes are only for those who love with their eyes. For those who love with their hearts and souls, there is no such thing as separation....Rumi."

Kajol, who regularly shares posts on Instagram, recently shared a special message for her Instagram family as the number of her followers reached 14 million. Sharing a selfie on Instagram, Kajol captioned it, "Happy Sunday you awesome 14 million people. Be well. Be happy and eat lots!" In the picture, the actor was dressed in a black casual outfit with glasses on her head.

As her daughter Nysa Devgn clocked her 20th birthday, Kajol shared a photo with her on Instagram. In the photo, the duo twinned in white outfits as they smiled looking at each other. She captioned the post, "This is us and our story always. Love your sense of humour and your mind and your oh-so-very sweet heart.. love you to bits baby girl and may you always smile laugh and snark with me forever!"

Kajol also added the hashtags--daughters rock, my baby girl, happy 20th and all grown up now. Nysa is the eldest daughter of Ajay and Kajol. She is currently pursuing her higher education in Switzerland.

Kajol will be seen in an upcoming web series The Good Wife, an Indian adaptation of the American courtroom drama of the same name. The original drama starred Julianna Margulies in the lead role. The show has seven seasons and concluded in 2016.

Kajol will be seen playing the role of a housewife who goes back to working as a lawyer after her husband's scandal lands him in jail. Directed by Supan Verma it will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

