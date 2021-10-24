Kajol shares pics from her trip to Moscow, assures fans it's not a film set

Actor Kajol is in Moscow for a trip and has been sharing photos from there. On Sunday, she shared a colourful picture as she posed for a selfie in front of what appears to be the famous Red Square.

Kajol assured her fans that it wasn't a film set. “No it’s not a set. It’s all natural #beautifulcity #justasitis,” she captioned her post. Kajol was seen in a white sweater with a pair of sunglasses on her head. In the photo, she also tagged assistant director Daanish Gandhi. He is also the nephew of Kajol's husband, Ajay Devgn.

Kajol also took to Instagram Stories to show how her hotel had welcomed her with some chocolates. Earlier, Kajol had shared another picture from a restaurant in Moscow. “Spacibo Russia,” she wrote with it.

Last week, Kajol also shared a photo with her daughter Nysa and mentioned that she missed her. “Miss u baby girl,” she wrote with the post. Nysa, after completing her studies at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School, enrolled in the United College of Southeast Asia in Singapore in early 2018.

Kajol was last seen in Renuka Shahane's Tribhanga. She recently announced that her next film will be The Last Hurrah, which is being directed by veteran actor Revathy.

Taking to Instagram, Kajol wrote, "So happy to announce my next film with the super awesome Revathi directing me.. called 'The Last Hurrah'. A heartwarming story that made me instantly say YES! Can I hear a "Yipppeee" please?"

As per a statement, the film is inspired by a true story and real characters and revolves around an exemplary mother, Sujata, who battled the most challenging situations one can ever face with a smile.

Elated to come together with Revathy for the movie, Kajol shared, "When I heard the story of The Last Hurrah, I could instantly connect with Sujata and I thought her journey was incredibly inspiring. I think it's a beautiful journey and it deserves to be shared with everyone. And to have Revathy direct me for this story gives me more strength to play Sujata and showcase her strengths."