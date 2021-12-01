Kajol thought only threat to ‘blow her head off’ could get her married, here’s how Ajay Devgn changed her mind

Kajol said that she was against the idea of getting married at first but all of that changed when she met Ajay Devgn. She revealed that she was drawn to his groundedness and valued the sense of stability that he gave her.

During a conversation with Twinkle Khanna for Tweak India, Kajol said, “I was the kind of person before I got married that I would never have gotten married. I always felt that I would be one of those people who somebody would have to hold a shotgun to my head to make me get married. ‘Get married otherwise, I will blow your head off’ that kind of thing. I was one of those.”

“But eventually when I met Ajay, I think that he just gave me such a sense of stability. He is such a grounded person. He is like a wall, a rock, so I think that’s something that I really believe. I knew for a fact that he would not leave me and I would not want to leave him either. So I think I found the right person pretty early,” she added.

Ajay and Kajol first met on the sets of Hulchul (1995) but it was not love at first sight for them. In fact, she found him to be aloof while his first impression of her was ‘loud’ and ‘arrogant’. However, they eventually fell in love. After dating for four years, they tied the knot on February 24, 1999. They have two children-- a daughter named Nysa and a son named Yug.

Ajay and Kajol have also worked together in a number of films, including Ishq, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha and Raju Chacha. Last year, they were seen together in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, in which he played the titular role.

