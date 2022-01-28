Kalki Koechlin shares glimpse of her ‘Friday hydration’ with daughter Sappho, fan says 'like mother, like daughter'

On Friday, actor Kalki Koechlin shared a picture with her daughter Sappho on Instagram. Kalki and her Israeli boyfriend Guy Hershberg welcomed Sappho in 2020.

Sharing the picture, Kalki wrote, “Friday hydration #narialpaani (coconut water)." In the photo, the mother-daughter duo was seen enjoying coconut water, as they posed for the camera.

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and actor Richa Chadha dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Actor Sayani Gupta commented, “Ufff that pudding.” Actor Tillotama Shome said, “Ohhh hello then.” One fan called Kalki “Nature mumma." Another one said, “They grow up so fast.” While one said, “Like mother, like daughter.”

Kalki and Guy Hershberg became parents to Sappho in February 2020. Introducing her baby to her Instagram fans and followers at that time, Kalki had posted a picture of Sappho's foot prints.

She captioned the post, “Please welcome Sappho. Born 07/02/20. She just spent 9 months wrapped up like a momo in my uterus. Let’s give her some space. Thank you for all the good wishes and positive energy pouring in. And respect to all the women who go through the intense and gruesome experience of birth, be it vaginal or c section, so many of whom are not given credit or support for the biggest challenges they face, but are expected to do it out of some kind of duty. The process takes a huge toll both psychological and physical and should have the backing of an entire community to truly heal.”

Kalki often shares pictures and videos with Sappho on social media. Earlier this month, she shared a video compilation of her moments with Sappho. Kalki captioned the video, “For some reason my reel didn't upload properly. Here's version 2.0.”

On the work front, Kalki was last seen in the Netflix anthology Paava Kadhaigal, in which she played the character of Penelope. She was also seen as one of the protagonists in Vignesh Shivan’s short film, Love Panna Uttranum, alongside Anjali. She will be seen next in R Arvind's Indie feature film Emma And Angel.

