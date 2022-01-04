Kalki Koechlin shares good bits of 2021 with daughter Sappho, fans say 'this made my day'

Kalki Koechlin has shared a sweet video that sums up the year gone by for her and her family. The actor lives in India with her boyfriend Guy Hershberg and their one-and-a-half-year-old daughter Sappho.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Kalki wrote, “For some reason, my reel didn't upload properly. Here's version 2.0. #forwhatitsworth #lastyearsgoodbits #flymetothemoon #ukulele.” Kalki can be heard singing a song and playing the ukulele in the video, with even birds chirping in between.

The video shows Kalki's candid moments with Guy and Sappho and also has some glimpses of her latest photoshoot for a magazine. She is also seen going for a swim in a lake with her friend. She is seen playing with Sappho, bathing her in a little bathtub in the open and dining with her during their outings. Sappho is also seen enjoying her time on a swing, playing with their pet dog and interacting with Guy. It ends with Kalki's message, “Goodbye 2021 (thanks for the good bits).”

Richa Chadha reacted to the video with a heart emoji and wrote, “My heart.” Chitrangda Singh commented, “love, love, love” while Tara Sharma dropped a heart emoji. A fan reacted to Sappho playing on the swing: “That smile when she's on the swing!!!” Another wrote, “So beautiful to watch and listen.” A third fan said, “Ah this made my day!! So cute and innocent.”

Kalki was busy working during her pregnancy and would often play the ukulele in her free time. She had even learnt a Tamil, a Bengali and a Portuguese lullaby before the birth of her daughter.

Talking about how she wanted to bring up her child, Kalki had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I think we need to have a balanced approach. I don’t want to throw my baby into the media that the baby has only media attention all the time. I want my child to experience things any normal child would have like friends in different circles of life and who come from different social strata. I don’t want to stop my child from playing with children from different economic backgrounds and things like that. That’s important for me. But at the same time, I understand that we live in a social media world. I’m not going to hide my baby in a cupboard.”

