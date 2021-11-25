Kalki Koechlin shares pic with daughter Sappho, says ‘she got me wrapped around her finger’; fans shower love

Actor Kalki Koechlin posted a picture of her daughter Sappho on Instagram. In the photo, the little one was clicked while smiling for the camera.

On Thursday, posting the moment, Kalki wrote, “This little light o' mine. #shegotmewrappedaroundherfinger #sapphoandmamakalki #sheputsdaisiesinmyhair." She added a bunch of hashtags, one of which seems to be lyrics from the song Wrapped Around Her Finger. Sappho was seen wearing a light blue frock, a green sweater and blue footwear as she playfully looked at the camera. In the picture, Kalki glanced at her with a smile.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kalki often shares moments featuring Sappho on Instagram. She recently shared a cute closeup picture of Sappho and captioned it, “What's the first vegetable that comes to mind. Wait, no, that's a fruit isn't it? #talkingheads #tomatoface”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kalki and her Israeli boyfriend Guy Hershberg welcomed Sappho in February 2020. Introducing her baby to Instagram fans and followers at that time, Kalki posted a picture of Sappho's foot prints. She captioned the post, “Please welcome Sappho. Born 07/02/20. She just spent 9 months wrapped up like a momo in my uterus. Let’s give her some space. Thank you for all the good wishes and positive energy pouring in. And respect to all the women who go through the intense and gruesome experience of birth, be it vaginal or c section, so many of whom are not given credit or support for the biggest challenges they face, but are expected to do it out of some kind of duty. The process takes a huge toll both psychological and physical and should have the backing of an entire community to truly heal.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read More: Kalki Koechlin on dating Guy Hershberg: ‘I packed coconuts in my suitcase to Israel, he brought oranges, avocados to India’

Kalki made her Bollywood debut with Anurag Kashyap's 2009 film, Dev D. The Bollywood film she was last seen in was the critically acclaimed Gully Boy. The film also starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Kalki made her debut in the Tamil film industry in 2019 with Nerkonda Paarvai, in which she had a cameo.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON