Kalki Koechlin says people would ask her for drugs during her teenage years: 'Was the only white girl in my group'

Actor Kalki Koechlin recently spoke about growing up as a ‘white girl’ in India. She told Siddharth Aalambayan in a new interview that she left people surprised, when she answered them back in Tamil after they would ask her for drugs. Kalki Koechlin said people in India assumed she would have drugs on her since she was a 'white girl'. Also read: Kalki Koechlin says being stereotyped is frustrating, reveals a director told her she'll love the role of a 'psycho'

Kalki Koechlin's career

Kalki Koechlin was born in India, and recalled her experience with patriarchy here in a new interview.

Kalki, who has worked in films such as Shaitaan, Shanghai, Ek Thi Daayan, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Gully Boy, among others, was born in Pondicherry. She later lived near Ooty. After returning to India after her studies, Kalki made her Bollywood debut in Anurag Kashyap's Dev D.

Kalki Koechlin on patriarchy

When asked about her early years in India and how she saw patriarchy at play, Kalki said to Siddharth Aalambayan on his show The Male Feminist, “I saw it (patriarchy) from very young, because I was always asked for drugs. Because I was the only white girl in my group, so it was like that loose morals, white girl phenomenon. They see Baywatch and think that every white girl must be like that. Just like forwardness. And then the minute I would answer back in Tamil, they would be like 'Akka, sister', you know. Suddenly their perspective of you changes just because you speak in their language."

Her upcoming projects

Kalki will be next seen in Made In Heaven season 2, which will soon start streaming on Prime Video India. Made in Heaven 2, created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, will see the entire lead cast – Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora and Shivani Raghuvanshi – return for another season of the popular web series.

Kalki recently said in a statement, “As an actor, it's incredibly gratifying to see how season 1 of Made in Heaven resonated with audiences and became such a popular and critically acclaimed series. The overwhelming response from fans has been heartwarming. Moving forward into season two, I couldn't be more thrilled and excited. We have an incredible journey ahead, and just like the fans, I am eagerly looking forward to delving deeper into the lives of these complex characters and seeing what lies ahead of them. I can assure the loyal fans of Made In Heaven that season 2 will be grander and an enthralling experience.”

