Kangana Ranaut says Karan Johar is sharing fake Brahmastra box office numbers, challenges him to set the record straight

While the team of Brahmastra is celebrating the big collections it has been recording at the box office since its release on September 9, Kangana Ranaut has refused to believe in the numbers that are being reported. The actor accused Brahmastra makers of putting out fake figures for the film and said she wants to interview co-producer Karan Johar to understand his maths. Also Read| Kangana Ranaut reacts to claims of Brahmastra box office figures being 70% fake

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to share a series of posts about Brahmastra as she reacted to reports about the film becoming a hit within just two days of its release. She also alleged that she was subjected to a smear campaign and was harassed about the business of her films. As per the makers, Brahmastra has earned ₹160 crore in two days worldwide.

Kangana wrote, "Released on Friday and on Sunday it's a big hit already and by the way made huge profits also. In ₹250 cr (that also a fake figure). ₹650 cr (reported to be ₹410 cr) budget (including VFX). Just because Prime Focus is co-producer doesn't mean VFX doesn't have any cost. Yeh Karan Johar mathematician ka maths...humko bhi seekhna hai (I also want to learn this maths by mathematician Karan Johar).

In the next post, Kangana shared a tweet by Box Office India that said Brahmastra is on its way to emerging as a hit. Reacting to it, the actor said, "This Box Office India handle has been harassing me and many like me because he is on payroll of the mafia...Today he declared Brahmastra a big hit in one day, where according to him it has only earned ₹65 cr so far. He did major smear campaign against Manikarnika (cost ₹75 cr...theatrical revenue ₹150 cr). He declared it a flop. Thalaivii ( ₹100 cr prerelease recovery) pandemic release...he declared it a disaster. Also they did major harassment on Dhaakad failure and ticket sales. What you sow is what you reap. I am here now I want to understand this mathematics. I don't do underhand conspiracies, I don't backstab. I challenge openly and righteously."

Kangana Ranaut accuses Brahmastra makers of sharing fake box office figures.

In her last post, Kangana expressed her wishes to interview Karan Johar and said 'movie mafia' uses different mathematics for measuring a hit. She wrote, "I want to interview Karan johar and understand why is he declaring gross collection of Brahmastra and not nett collection? What is the desperation? Also after making ₹60 cr (that's the nett collection they have declared, I don't believe in this number but nett amount India is 60cr for two days according to them). Even if we believe them, how come ₹650 cr film emerged a hit already."

The actor added, "Karan Johar Ji please enlighten us, because I am afraid there are different laws of nature for movie mafia and different ones for mere mortals like us. Hence different mathematics for the privileged people like you and different mathematics for underprivileged like us...please enlighten us on this."

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra Part One-Shiva is the first part of a sci-fi trilogy. Apart from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles, it also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. Shah Rukh Khan has an extended cameos in the film.

