Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has backed MLA Maithili Thakur after she was trolled for arriving at Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in a luxury blue Rolls-Royce Cullinan a few days ago. Many users on social media questioned how, within one year of her political journey, the Bihar MLA and singer could have a luxury SUV whose on-road price in Mumbai can exceed ₹13 crore. Kangana questioned why trolls are always hurt when politicians try to improve their own lives.

What Kangana said

Kangana Ranaut has come out in support of Maithili Thakur.

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Taking to Instagram Stories, Kangana wrote, “Some people a**** start to burn whenever they see politicians living a good life. Now our young MLA is getting trolled for using a luxury car. We may be inclined to social service but we also have our own careers, life and popularity. We selflessly work for public welfare but some people get so hurt if they see us living well, why not? Why can't we also live well? We are not even interested in public money but to expect us to remain poor and lifeless is so irrational.”

Kangana via Instagram Stories.

Who is Maithili Thakur?

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{{^usCountry}} The folk singer-turned-politician emerged as a giant slayer in the 2025 Bihar assembly elections, winning by a comfortable lead over her opponent, Binod Mishra, an RJD heavyweight. She became the youngest MLA from Bihar. Maithili Thakur is a popular singer who entered politics during the Bihar assembly elections as a BJP candidate. Trained in Indian classical music as well as folk traditions, she has a repertoire that includes Maithili, Bhojpuri, devotional bhajans, and filmi-style songs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The folk singer-turned-politician emerged as a giant slayer in the 2025 Bihar assembly elections, winning by a comfortable lead over her opponent, Binod Mishra, an RJD heavyweight. She became the youngest MLA from Bihar. Maithili Thakur is a popular singer who entered politics during the Bihar assembly elections as a BJP candidate. Trained in Indian classical music as well as folk traditions, she has a repertoire that includes Maithili, Bhojpuri, devotional bhajans, and filmi-style songs. {{/usCountry}}

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Maithili hails from Benipatti in the Madhubani district of Bihar. Her family later moved to Dwarka, New Delhi, to support her musical training and growth. Her father, Ramesh Thakur, is a music teacher, and she learned music from both him and her grandfather since she was very young.

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In 2017, she gained broader recognition after participating in the reality singing show Rising Star India. Since then, she’s built a strong social media presence, especially on YouTube, where she posts classical and folk renditions.

A few days ago, Kangana had spoken up in support of actor Trisha Krishnan after the actor found herself at the centre of a controversy last month over her presence at the Independence Day 2026 celebrations in Chennai. Without directly naming Trisha, she said, “You have seen what happened in Tamil Nadu, where a very respected artist and actress was involved in a matter where the relationship was between both parties. However, when it comes to abuses and character lynching, it is always the woman who is targeted.”