Isha Ambani tells Maithili Thakur ‘we love your music’, reveals her children listen to singer ‘all the time’

A heartwarming interaction from the Ambani family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antilia has caught attention online. The clip shows Isha Ambani meeting popular singer Maithili Thakur during the festivities and telling her how much her family enjoys listening to her music. Maithili Thakur shared a sweet exchange with Isha Ambani at the Ambani family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. (Instagram/maithilithakur)

(Also read: Isha Ambani holds daughter’s hand as she walks into party with husband Anand Piramal. Watch)

The video, shared by Thakur on social media, captures the two exchanging a few words at the grand celebration. Isha’s daughter, Aadiya, can also be seen standing beside her during the interaction.

“We love your music,” Isha Ambani tells the singer.

She then adds: “My children listen to your music all the time’

Thakur appears delighted by the compliment and responds with a smile: “Thankyou so much”

Watch the clip here: