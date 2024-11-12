Isha Ambani holds daughter’s hand as she walks into party with husband Anand Piramal. Watch

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal were filmed entering a Diwali party led by their two children, twins Aadiya Shakti and Krishna. In a video shared by a fan page, the director of Reliance Retail looked relaxed and happy as she walked into the party, which was reportedly hosted by her in-laws. Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal at a party with their two children(Instagram/@ambani_update)

Isha Ambani, 32, is the daughter of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani. She married Anand Piramal in December 2018, and the couple welcomed twins in 2022.

Anand Piramal is the son of Piramal Group chairman Ajay Piramal, who was also spotted in the video shared by an Ambani fan page. According to the fan page, the video was taken at a Diwali party hosted by the Piramal family. It shows Anand Piramal addressing the audience and thanking them for being a part of the celebration.

Take a look at the video below:

It is not clear when and where the video was filmed, although the Piramals had hosted a Diwali party at their lavish Mumbai home, Karuna Sindhu, last year as well.

Isha Ambani: A mom, a businesswoman

The video of Isha Ambani holding her daughter’s hand won hearts online as people praised her for being a hands-on mom. The businesswoman has also been filmed celebrating the twins’ first birthday, picking them up from school and dancing with them at her younger brother Anant Ambani's wedding.

Aadiya Shakti and Krishna’s first birthday was a lavish affair celebrated in the presence of close friends and family members. The video shows the Piramal family joined by the Ambanis as they cut the three-tier cake.

Isha Ambani has earlier spoken about her struggles with IVF (in-vitro fertilization). In an interview with Vogue India, she said the process was difficult and left her physically exhausted.

“I’m very quick to say that my twins were conceived via IVF because that’s how we’ll normalise it, right?” she told Vogue India.