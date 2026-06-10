Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata gets glowing first review from Delhi CM Rekha Gupta: ‘Will make it tax-free’

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata has received a glowing first review ahead of its release. The film was recently screened at a special event in the national capital, where Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was among the guests in attendance. Impressed by the film, Gupta praised its powerful narrative and announced her intention to make it tax-free in Delhi.

Delhi CM reviews Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

Kangana Ranaut also thanked Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for attending a special screening of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata in Delhi.

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A special screening of Kangana’s film was held in Delhi on Tuesday. The screening witnessed the presence of several prominent personalities, including members of the film industry, political dignitaries, and other invited guests. Among those in attendance was Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who joined the gathering to watch the film.

Following the screening, Kangana’s upcoming film received a glowing review from the Delhi CM. Calling the film “shandaar” (magnificent), she lauded its depiction of courage, sacrifice, and humanity. Impressed by its storytelling, Gupta also expressed her intention to make the film tax-free in Delhi.

"Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is a great film, and it follows a very relevant topic. The film states that dedication, service and patriotism are not just limited to those in uniforms. It is something that all the citizens of our country have within themselves. And when it matters the most, every Indian steps up to help the country. The real Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata are the citizens of our country. I would urge the public to watch the film. I would like to announce that the Delhi government will make the film tax-free in the city so that every citizen is able to watch Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata," Gupta said.

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{{^usCountry}} Giving a special shoutout to Kangana, she continued, "Kangana Ranaut is a strong voice in the Parliament, who keeps fighting for the betterment of cinema and the people of India. She doesn't just voice her opinions in the Parliament, but also on screen. From the bottom of my heart, I would like to congratulate the artist and the emotion in Kangana for choosing such stories and subjects." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Giving a special shoutout to Kangana, she continued, "Kangana Ranaut is a strong voice in the Parliament, who keeps fighting for the betterment of cinema and the people of India. She doesn't just voice her opinions in the Parliament, but also on screen. From the bottom of my heart, I would like to congratulate the artist and the emotion in Kangana for choosing such stories and subjects." {{/usCountry}}

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Gupta also took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share pictures from the screening. She wrote the caption in Hindi, which translates to, “The renowned actress and Member of Parliament, Ms. Kangana Ranaut Ji's film ‘Bharat Bhagya Vidhaata’ powerfully portrays the courage, spirit of service, and dedication to duty of those brave doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers who devoted themselves to serving humanity during the 26/11 terrorist attacks. Kangana Ji's impactful performance effectively conveys the film's emotions and message. Such films strengthen the values of service, sensitivity, and duty in society. Heartfelt best wishes to the entire team.”

Following the screening, Kangana expressed her delight at the warm appreciation the film received from Delhi’s Chief Minister. "When I called to invite her for this screening, she immediately said yes, and I will always be indebted to her," the actor said.

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About the film

Set largely within the charged confines of the Cama hospital, the film narrates the story of nurses and ward boys who became the nation’s quiet saviours during the 26/11 dastardly attacks. Kangana plays a staff nurse, portraying a healthcare worker whose contributions often go unnoticed.

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Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata boasts of an ensemble cast including Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Asha Shelar, Suhita Thatte, Rasika Aghase, Aditya Mishra and Zahid Khan. It is written and directed by Manoj Tapadia.

The film is produced by PEN Studios, Manikarnika Films, and Paramhans Creations, in association with Eunoia Films LLP and Floating Rocks Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. It is slated to release in theatres on June 12.

(With inputs from ANI)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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