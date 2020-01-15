Kangana Ranaut launches her production company Manikarnika Films with a puja, see pics

bollywood

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 15:01 IST

Actor Kangana Ranaut has launched her own production company, Manikarnika Films. Her sister Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter to share pictures from the puja to announce its launch.

She tweeted, “Today we inaugurated Kangana’s studio, Manikarnika films. Kangana will work as a producer and director and Aksht will look after legal and finance departments he studied film production in New York film academy.” Akshit Ranaut is Kangana’s brother.

Today we inaugurated Kangana’s studio, Manikarnika films Kangana will work as a producer and director and Aksht will look after legal and finance departments he studied film production in New York film academy 🙏 pic.twitter.com/HS1XRtMrHM — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 15, 2020

It may be recalled that Kangana shared the credits for direction with South Indian director Krish for her film, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The film ran into huge controversy with both Kangana and Krish hitting out at each other. One such instance was after the film released. In a series of tweets, Krish, who had left the film midway, had made damning comments on Kangana’s direction.

As the film entered Rs 100 crore mark, Kangana spoke to Mid Day, in which she said that nothing succeeds like success. She said, “Nothing succeeds like success. These people would have disowned the film if it was bad. These are the people who had abandoned it. [But] this is a good fight, where the cast and crew are bickering over who owns the movie more. We were able to make a clean film, no one has blamed me for distorting history. Personally, there is no controversy of great magnitude here. I don’t see any negativity attached to it outside the industry. I am satisfied with the audience’s response.”

Kangana will be seen next in Ashwiny Iyer Tewari’s Panga, which will see her play a mother on a comeback trail as a kabaddi player. Kangana has also been shooting for her Tamil/Hindi bilingual Thalaivi, where she will play the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalithaa.

Follow @htshowbiz for more