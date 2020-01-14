e-paper
Tuesday, Jan 14, 2020
Kangana Ranaut says dacoits asked for selfies with her during Revolver Rani shoot

Kangana Ranaut promoter her film Panga on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show and talked about her time shooting for Revolver Rani in Chambal.

bollywood Updated: Jan 14, 2020 17:04 IST

Indo Asian News Service, Mumbai
Kangana Ranaut played a dacoit herself in Revolver Rani.
Actor Kangana Ranaut went down memory lane and recalled that while shooting for her crime drama Revolver Rani in Chambal, the film’s director Sai Kabir told her that she was brave enough to face dacoits. “We shot the film in the actual locations of Chambal. The director mentioned it’s a risky area and not an ideal place for shooting a film, but we shot there irrespective to make it realistic,” Kangana recalled about her 2014 release, while she was a guest on the The Kapil Sharma Show.

When she asked what was so unusual about the place, the makers shared with her that there were dacoits in Chambal. “I asked him why he had brought us to shoot in the place. He had just one thing to say that I am brave enough to face them,” said Kangana.

Kangana Ranaut with Kapil Sharma on his show.
Kapil then asked her if she met any dacoit during the shoot. “Yes, we met a group of dacoits when we were returning from that area. They demanded a selfie with me. Kabir, who is a good friend, protected me,” she said.

The actor is currently promoting her upcoming movie Panga.

