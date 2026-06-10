Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata gets glowing first review from Delhi CM Rekha Gupta: ‘Will make it tax-free’

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata has received a glowing first review ahead of its release. The film was recently screened at a special event in the national capital, where Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was among the guests in attendance. Impressed by the film, Gupta praised its powerful narrative and announced her intention to make it tax-free in Delhi. Kangana Ranaut also thanked Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for attending a special screening of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata in Delhi.

Delhi CM reviews Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata A special screening of Kangana’s film was held in Delhi on Tuesday. The screening witnessed the presence of several prominent personalities, including members of the film industry, political dignitaries, and other invited guests. Among those in attendance was Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who joined the gathering to watch the film.

Following the screening, Kangana’s upcoming film received a glowing review from the Delhi CM. Calling the film “shandaar” (magnificent), she lauded its depiction of courage, sacrifice, and humanity. Impressed by its storytelling, Gupta also expressed her intention to make the film tax-free in Delhi.

"Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is a great film, and it follows a very relevant topic. The film states that dedication, service and patriotism are not just limited to those in uniforms. It is something that all the citizens of our country have within themselves. And when it matters the most, every Indian steps up to help the country. The real Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata are the citizens of our country. I would urge the public to watch the film. I would like to announce that the Delhi government will make the film tax-free in the city so that every citizen is able to watch Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata," Gupta said.

Giving a special shoutout to Kangana, she continued, "Kangana Ranaut is a strong voice in the Parliament, who keeps fighting for the betterment of cinema and the people of India. She doesn't just voice her opinions in the Parliament, but also on screen. From the bottom of my heart, I would like to congratulate the artist and the emotion in Kangana for choosing such stories and subjects."