Kangana Ranaut buys Mercedes Maybach worth 3.6 cr, jokes about ribbon 'I look like just married'. Watch

Kangana Ranaut attended the Dhaakad premiere with her family on Thursday. And the actor made sure she unveiled her latest purchase on time. Kangana introduced her Mercedes Maybach S680 in front of the photographers with pride and posed with her family and the mean machine. The car which costs around ₹3.6 crore has been recently introduced in India. Also read: Dhaakad title song shows Kangana Ranaut’s transformation into ruthless Agent Agni. Watch

Wearing a floral tulle dress, Kangana attended the premiere of Dhaakad with her parents, sister Rangoli Chandel, her son Prithviraj, brother Aksht Ranaut and sister-in-law Ritu Sangwan. A video of Kangana unveiling her new car around the same time was shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram.

The video shows Kangana and her family clapping as two people remove the cover of the car. On seeing a huge ribbon flower placed on the bonnet, Kangana asks someone if she can remove it as “I look like just married”. She removes the ribbon and opens the car door to check it out. The paparazzi also clapped for her and congratulated her for the purchase.

The said car is the top model in the Maybach S-Class series. It boasts of a mileage of 7.52 kmpl and a 5980 cc engine.

Directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, Dhaakad is an action thriller that stars Kangana in the role of a spy named Agent Agni. The film also stars Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta, Saswata Chatterjee and Sharib Hashmi.

Earlier, Salman Khan showed support to film on social media. He shared the teaser on social media and wished the Dhaakad team “the very best”. Kangana thanked him for his gesture and wrote on her Instagram Stories, “Thank you my Dabangg hero heart of gold...I will never say again that I am alone in this industry...thank you from entire Dhaakad team."

