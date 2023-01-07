Kangana Ranaut calls Emergency musical drama: 'I might just have the longest song ever'

Actor Kangana Ranaut has shared a few details about her upcoming directorial Emergency. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana on Saturday posted a photo from the sets of the film also featuring choreographer Kruti M. Calling emergency 'a musical drama', she said that the film has five songs. Kangana also said that she 'might just have the longest song ever above 10 mins'. (Also Read | Kangana Ranaut decks up in red ethnic outfit as she visits temple; shares pic of her praying on new year's day)

Kangana captioned the post, "Choreographer on set today... director can take it easy ha ha... by the way we have five songs on Emergency; it's a musical drama (performing arts emoji). I don't know why people don't expect songs in Emergency... I love music, I might just have the longest song ever above 10 minutes... For interval block... And great music @gvprakash."

Reacting to the post, musician GV Prakash Kumar took to Instagram Stories and shared her post. He wrote, "Thanks a lot @kanganaranaut ji... waiting for this amazing film to unveil soon."

Kangana recently wrapped up the Assam schedule of her next period drama film Emergency. Taking to Instagram in November last year she also shared a string of pictures and wrote, "Some BTS stills from Emergency Assam schedule …" Emergency also marks her first solo directorial film.

The film revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician. The former prime minister had imposed the Emergency in the country in 1975.

Shooting for Emergency commenced in June last year. The film is directed, produced and written by Kangana. Apart from Kangana, the film also stars Anupam Kher in the role of revolutionary leader J P Narayan, Shreyas Talpade as former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Vishak Nair as Indira's son Sanjay Gandhi and Mahima Chaudhry as author-cultural activist Pupul Jayakar.

Emergency is billed as the story of a watershed moment in the political history of India. "Emergency reflects one of the most important periods in Indian political history which changed the way we view power and that's why I decided to tell this story," Kangana had earlier said in a statement as quoted by news agency PTI. She had said she was fascinated by the power dynamics that came into play at the time.

Kangana has also announced that she will be seen in Chandramukhi 2, the sequel to Rajinikanth's 2005 Tamil movie. Apart from that, she will be next seen in Tejas in which she will be seen portraying the role of an Indian Air Force pilot. The official release date of the film is still awaited. She will be part of another biopic, that of legendary theatre artist Noti Binodini. The film will be helmed by Pradeep Sarkar.

