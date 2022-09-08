Kangana Ranaut calls Madhuri Dixit a 'legend', shares a video of her Hum Aapke Hain Koun song. Watch

Kangana Ranaut shared a video of Madhuri Dixit from her film Hum Aapke Hain Koun's theme song of the same name. This isn't the first time when Kangana has showed her love for Madhuri on social media. Last year she shared a video of Madhuri from the film's famous song Didi Tera Devar and wrote, ' “Aah! vintage Bollywood." Also Read: Kangana Ranaut fangirls over Madhuri Dixit-Salman Khan's vintage Bollywood video

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the photo, Kangana wrote, “Just finished a long night shift. Blessed to see this in my timeline. Who can hold a single shot for so long and so casually. Uff legends.”

A snapshot of Kangana Ranaut's new Instagram Stories, in which she praised Madhuri Dixit.

Watch the video here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In 2020 Madhuri Dixit lauded Kangana in a TV interview with India Today. Madhuri said, “Kangana is a very good actress. She can get into any role and get into the skin of the role.”

Kangana is currently working on her upcoming film Emergency. The film revolves around the life of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and it features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician. Kangana is also directing the project. Actor Shreyas Talpade will essay the role of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Anupam Kher will play Jayaprakash Narayan in the film. Actor Mahima Chaudhry will essay the role of cultural activist and writer Pupul Jayakar, who had a close friendship with the Nehru family.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kangana will also be essaying the role of Sita in the upcoming Hindi-language devotional drama film Sita- The Incarnation. Kangana also has Tejas lined up for release, in which she plays an Air Force pilot.

Madhuri Dixit was last seen in the Netflix series The Fame Game, which also starred actors Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul and marked her OTT debut. She will next be seen in the Amazon Prime Video film Maja Maa, which will also feature Gajraj Rao, Barkha Singh, and Ritwik Bhowmik. Madhuri is also one of the three judges of dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON