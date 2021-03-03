Kangana Ranaut can't find architects to rebuild her office: 'They say they are getting threats from ⁦BMC'

Kangana Ranaut has said that no architect is willing to rebuild her office in Mumbai after it was partially demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) due to alleged structural violations. She claimed that the civic body has threatened to revoke the license of any architect who takes up the restoration duties.

“I have won the case against ⁦@mybmc⁩ now I need to submit a file for compensation through an architect, no architect is ready to take my case they say they getting threats from ⁦@mybmc⁩ their license will get cancelled,It’s been six months since the illegal demolition,” she wrote on Twitter.

The follow-up tweet alleged that the BMC evaluator, who has to ascertain the damage caused by the demolition action, has been dodging the calls of Kangana’s team. She also expressed concern about the impending monsoon and wrote, “Court had asked BMC evaluator to visit the site,but he does not take our calls after many months and continuous chase he visited last week but no response after that.This is for everyone who is asking why don’t I fix my house, rains are around the corner, I too worry about it.”

Kangana vowed to not let the BMC ‘sleep peacefully’ if they do not allow her to rebuild her office and threatened to drag everyone who participated in the ‘illegal demolition’ to court. “Shame on you @mybmc most corrupt civic body in the whole nation,you are a disgrace on this democracy. Planning to file criminal cases on all those who participated in this illegal demolition, if you are not going to let me rebuild my house I won’t let you sleep peacefully either,” she wrote.

In November last year, the Bombay High Court held that the BMC’s partial demolition of Kangana’s office in September 2020 was ‘actuated by malafide’ and was in complete disregard of her rights. Earlier, the court had stayed the demolition in an interim order.

Kangana, in September last year, declared that she would not rebuild her office but leave it in ruins ‘as a symbol of a woman’s will that dared to rise’. She had tweeted, “I had my office opening on 15th Jan, shortly after corona hit us, like most of us I haven’t worked ever since, don’t have money to renovate it, I will work from those ruins keep that office ravaged as a symbol of a woman’s will that dared to rise in this world #KanganaVsUddhav.”