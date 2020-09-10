Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Sonam Kapoor: ‘Mafia bimbos have started to seek justice for Rhea Chakraborty’

bollywood

Actor Kangana Ranaut dismissed Sonam Kapoor’s recent comments about Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest, and the partial demolition of Kangana’s property. In response to Dia Mirza’s tweet condemning the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s action against Kangana’s office, Sonam had written, “An eye for an eye makes the whole world blind.”

Kangana, sharing a news story about Sonam’s comment, wrote on Twitter, “All of sudden mafia bimbos have started to seek justice for Rhea ji through my house tragedy, my fight is for people don’t compare my struggles to a small time druggie who was living off a vulnerable and broken, self made super star, stop this right away.” Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Kangana has been talking about a ‘mafia’ in Bollywood that ostracises outsiders.

All of sudden mafia bimbos have started to seek justice for Rhea ji through my house tragedy, my fight is for people don’t compare my struggles to a small time druggie who was living off a vulnerable and broken, self made super star, stop this right away. https://t.co/OV9ukO04jC — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 10, 2020

Previously, Sonam expressed solidarity with Rhea, who has been arrested on drug-related charges in the ongoing investigation into her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Her arrest is being condemned by certain Bollywood personalities, who feel she received an unfair punishment. Rhea has been charged with procuring and paying for marijuana, which Sushant reportedly smoked.

Sonam in an Instagram post quoting Walter Kirn had written, “Everyone loves a witch hunt as long as it’s someone else’s witch being hunted.”

Sonam previously angered Kangana when she said at the Vogue We the Women summit in Bengaluru in 2018, “I think Kangana wrote something. Kangana is obviously Kangana Ranaut. She says a lot of stuff and sometimes is hard to take her seriously. I love the fact that she has spunk and she says what she believes. I really respect for that. I don’t know him, I don’t know the situation. If what is written what is written is true, then it’s disgusting and awful. If it’s true, then they should be punished for it.”

Flanked by security guards provided by the home ministry, Kangana arrived in Mumbai on September 9, hours after the BMC carried out a partial demolition of her property, citing structural irregularities. On Thursday, the actor paid a visit to the property, and surveyed the damage.

