Kangana Ranaut claims 'high profile man' she had a 'small fling with' is running smear campaign against her

Kangana Ranaut has hinted at blowing the lid off the man who is she believes is running a 'smear campaign' against her. After claiming that she lost over five lakh followers last week on Instagram, Kangana claims she knows the person who is behind tarnishing her social media reputation using meme accounts and added that she had a 'small fling' with him.

Kangana described the man behind it all as a 'jilted obsessed lover'. "He is faking a high profile relationship but won’t marry the kid cause he has many skeletons in his closet, I will reveal his name with solid proofs, hang in there," her cryptic description read.

The vague description comes soon after few social media accounts shared morphed pictures of her tweet. The fake photos showed that Kangana shared pictures of a smoothie bowl downloaded off the internet and claimed them as her own.

Addressing these fake pictures, Kangana said, "There are paid smear campaigns happening on Instagram as well .... many derogatory memes and fake information about me being spread ,Instagram is also paid as my followers numbers automatically drop, fans who unfollow don’t even realise it. I know who is behind it."

"My team has tracked down this source, from where the money for smear campaigns flowing, we found unidentified companies and fake emails from where the information and memes along with money generate, but deep down I know who this is . When the time is right I will reveal his name," she added.

Kangana also claimed that she lost 5 lakh followers last week on Instagram. "Just last week I lost more than 5 lakh followers on Instagram, this is mafia racket, they gang up on you boycott you and if that leaves you happy and content they ruin your image and brand that’s how they killed Shushant, that’s how they harass outsiders who don’t need them for work," she said.

Kangana's tweets have been in the spotlight lately. The actor caused a furore last month after she compared herself with acclaimed Hollywood actor Meryl Streep and Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot. In a tweet praising herself, she said, "The kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot #Thalaivi #Dhaakad."

Apart from her self-praises, calling out celebrities and interacting with fans, Kangana has also been using the social media platform to share pictures from her upcoming projects. She is currently busy with Tejas and has been sharing off-set photos.

