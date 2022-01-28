Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kangana Ranaut congratulates Nawazuddin Siddiqui for designing his new house, calls it 'khoobsurat'

Kangana Ranaut took to social media to congratulate Nawazuddin Siddiqui for his new house, which the actor has designed himself.
Kangana Ranaut heaped praises on Nawazuddin Siddiqui's new house.
Published on Jan 28, 2022 08:22 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

On Thursday, the first glimpse of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's new home in Mumbai, a lavish bungalow, was unveiled. On Friday, Kangana Ranaut, who is producing Nawazuddin's upcoming film Tiku Weds Sheru took to social media to congratulate the actor and praise his new home.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kangana shared a picture of the house with Nawazuddin sitting in the lawn with his back to the camera. was shared by the actor himself a few days ago. "@nawazuddin_siddiqui sir ne apna naya ghar khud design kiya hai bahut khubsurat hai...bahut bahut mubarak (Nawazuddin Siddiqui sir has designed his new house himself. It is very beautiful. Many congratulations)".

The note and picture posted by Kangana Ranaut on her Instagram.
Nawazuddin has named his new house Nawab in memory of his late father Nawabuddin Siddiqui. The actor personally supervised the renovation of the bungalow, which took three years to be completed. Nawazuddin's bungalow is said to have been inspired by his house in his hometown Budhana in Uttar Pradesh.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's new house is based on his ancestral home in Budhana, UP.

In his Instagram post from earlier this month, the actor was seen enjoying the afternoon aun in his garden. “A Good Actor can never be a Bad Human, because it’s his inner purity that brings out the Good Act,” Nawazuddin had captioned his photo.

Nawazuddin has a list of films lined-up which includes Adbhut, Heropanti 2 and Tiku Weds Sheru, in which he co-stars with Avneet Kaur. The film is being produced by Kangana, marking her debut as a film producer. Recently, she shared pictures of herself from the film's sets with a vintage camera that was used by legendary director Bimal Roy. She revealed that the camera had been given for the film's shoot by the late director's family.

 

