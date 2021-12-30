Kangana Ranaut, all set to direct Emergency, comes across a ‘rare gem’ - Bimal Roy’s camera. See pics

Kangana Ranaut received a pretty special gift recently on the sets of her upcoming production Tiku Weds Sheru. The actor-turned producer took to Instagram to share pictures of herself with a camera used by the legendary director Bimal Roy from the film’s sets.

Kangana shared two pictures of herself using the vintage camera and wrote, “This is no ordinary day, today on the sets of Tiku weds Sheru I found a rare gem, Newall camera right from the golden age of Indian Cinema 1950’s and this belonged to one of the greatest directors of all time Shri Bimal Roy ji.” Tiku Weds Sheru marks Kangana’s debut as a producer. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles.

Kangana went on to thank the family of the late director for giving her the camera for filming. “What a lovely day. Thanks to the family of Bimal Roy ji to give us this precious gem for filming… thanks @donfernandodp for arranging this.”

Bimal Roy is regarded as one of the pioneers of Hindi cinema, having directed classics like Do Bigha Zamin, Devdas, Madhumati, and Bandini. He won two National Awards, eleven Filmfare Awards, and the International Prize of the Cannes Film Festival over the course of his career.

Kangana also added that as she is about to start the shooting for her next directorial venture Emergency, she would use the camera there too. “As I am all set to direct my second feature film Emergency this is nothing short of a blessing…” her caption further read.

Emergency is a period drama, where Kangana will not just don the director’s hat but also play the role of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. “Pleased to wear director’s hat again, after working on Emergency for more than a year I finally figured no one can direct it better than me,” she had written on her social media in June.

