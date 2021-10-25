Kangana Ranaut decks up to receive her 4th National Award: 'All set to receive the highest honour for an artist'

Kangana Ranaut shared several pictures ahead of receiving her National Film Award on Monday. She won the National Award for Best Actress for her performances in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga.

The actor decked up in a red and golden silk sari and heavy gold jewellery for the occasion. She had a red bindi adorning her forehead and gajra in her hair.

Sharing a picture of her traditional look on Instagram, Kangana wrote, “Today I am receiving joint National Award for two of my performances.. Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi (2019) and Panga(2020). I also co directed Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi. Immense gratitude for the teams of these films …”

She shared another shot while expressing her excitement and wrote, "All set to receive the highest honour for an artist in the country today …. National Award.

One more closeup of her look went with the caption, “This is my fourth National Award.”

After the announcement of the awards in March, Kangana had shared a video to thank all those who worked with her in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga. She said, “Everybody, thank you very much, ki aap logon ne iss film ko safal banaya (for making this film successful). Yeh puraskaar aap log mere saath share kijiye please (Please share this award with me).”

Kangana has three more National Awards. She won Best Supporting Actress for Fashion in 2008, Best Actress awards for Queen in 2014 and Tanu Weds Manu Returns in 2015.

Kangana had played the role of Rani Lakshmibai in Manikarnika. The film raked several controversies after filmmaker Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi quit the project after directing a major portion of the film. Kangana shares the credit of co-director with him.