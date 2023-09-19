Kangana Ranaut, Esha Gupta visit Parliament to support Women's Reservation Bill, get sweets from Anurag Thakur. Watch

A group of actors were special invitees in the Parliament and the union minister for Information and Broadcasting, and Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur, distributed sweets to them in a video shared by ANI. The invitees included actors Kangana Ranaut and Esha Gupta. Both the actors have extended their support to the Women's Reservation Bill that was tabled in the Parliament on Tuesday. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut says even 'Batman type log' feel low and hopeless)

Minister distributes sweets

Kangana Ranaut and Esha Gupta pose for group photos with parliamentarians during the special session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023.(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As he distributed the sweets, he asked Kangana, "Sansad mein pehli baar (Are you visiting the Parliament for the first time)?" Kangana responded with a prompt "Yes sir." Praising the prime minister, she later told ANI, "The first session of the new Parliament has been dedicated to women empowerment and upliftment. This is a big statement that the ruling party and our prime minister have made. He could have chosen any topic, but he decided to prioritise women, girl child, and young and old women. PM Modi has kept women as the priority...This is fantastic."

Kangana on women's reservation Bill

She added, "This will become a precedent for the entire country. Women are the priority for the country, and should be the priority for every household, every relationship." She was also asked about the new Parliament and she said the building showcases Indian culture in an impactful manner.

Esha Gupta on Women's Reservation bill

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Esha Gupta also told ANI, “It's a beautiful thing that PM Modi has taken this step during the first session in the new Parliament. It's a very progressive thought...I had thought of joining politics since childhood...Let's see if this bill is passed, you will see me in 2026.”

Apart from Kangana and Esha, Sapna Choudhary was also among the invitees.

Kangana's new films

Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for the release of some of her most ambitious projects. These include her directorial debut Emergency in which she also plays the lead role of former prime minister Indira Gandhi. She also has Tejas in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.