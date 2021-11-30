Kangana Ranaut files FIR after getting threats, asks not to ‘spread hatred for political ambitions to win elections’

Actor Kangana Ranaut penned a note in Hindi along with a picture of her at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. She shared that she has filed an FIR against people who threatened her over her recent comments on “Khalistani terrorists”. She added that if anything happens to her, “those who do politics of hate and rhetoric will be solely responsible for it”.

Kangana registered an FIR against those issuing threats to her and requested interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi to direct the Punjab government to take action in this regard.

The picture showed Kangana wearing a blue salwar suit with a dupatta covering her head as she prayed with her sister Rangoli Chandel and their mother Asha Ranaut at the Golden Temple. Talking about her controversial comments, Kangana wrote in Hindi, “Remembering the martyrs of the terror attack in Mumbai, I wrote that one should never forgive or forget the traitors. In this type of incident, the internal traitors of the country have a hand. The traitors never left a single opportunity to tarnish Mother India for money and sometimes for position and power. Traitors inside the country kept on helping the anti-national forces by conspiring, leading to such incidents.”

Kangana said that she has been threatened due to her comments. “I am getting constant threats from disruptive forces on this very post of mine. A brother from Bathinda has openly threatened to kill me. I am not afraid of these types of threats. I speak against those who conspire against the country and terrorist forces and will always speak. Be it Naxalites killing innocent jawans, tukde tukde gangs or terrorists sitting abroad who were dreaming of making Khalistan by cutting the holy land of Gurus in Punjab in the eighties,” she said.

Defending her comments, Kangana added, “Democracy is the biggest strength of our country. Any party may form the government but the fundamental right to protect the integrity, unity and fundamental rights of citizens and expression of ideas has been given to us by the Constitution of Babasaheb Ambedkar. I have never said anything derogatory or hateful about any caste, religion, or group.”

Kangana has requested interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi to ask the Congress government in Punjab to look into the threats issued against her. She wrote, “You are also a woman, your mother-in-law Indira Gandhi ji fought strongly against this terrorism till the last moment. Kindly instruct your chief minister of Punjab to take immediate action about the threats from such terrorist, disruptive and anti-national forces.”

“I am neither afraid nor will I ever be afraid, in the interest of the country, I will keep speaking openly against the traitors,” she added.

Kangana hinted that the threats are in the light of the upcoming Punjab elections and said, “It is a humble request to them not to spread hatred towards anyone for their political ambitions to win elections.”

