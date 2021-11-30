Kangana Ranaut says 'bye Chacha Jack' after Jack Dorsey steps down as Twitter CEO

Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher and few others have reacted to Indian origin American Parag Agrawal replacing Jack Dorsey as Twitter's new CEO. While Kangana's account was permanently suspended by Twitter, Anupam and Sonam continue to remain active on the micro blogging site.

Kangana took to her Instagram Stories to share her reaction on Jack's exit. She shared a tweet about the same and wrote, “Bye chacha Jack…”

Kangana Ranaut shared a post on Instagram Stories.

Anupam Kher expressed his happiness by welcoming Parag as the new CEO. He tweeted in Hindi, “Its our Hindustani brother, Parag Agarwal becoming the new CEO of Twitter! anything can happen !:) @paraga.”

Sonam retweeted Jack's post on Twitter informing his followers about his resignation from the company.

Jack Dorsey, who co-founded the company, offered no specific reasons for his resignation on Monday beyond an abstract argument that Twitter, where he’s spent 16 years in various roles, should “break away from its founding and founders.” Dependence on company founders, he wrote, is “severely limiting.”

He will be succeeded by Twitter’s current chief technology officer, Parag Agrawal, a choice Wall Street analysts seemed to welcome, seeing him as a safe choice who will usher the company into what’s widely seen as the internet’s next era — the metaverse.

Meanwhile, Kangana's account was 'permanently suspended' on May 3 this year after she posted a series of inflammatory tweets in reaction to the West Bengal assembly election results. A Twitter spokesperson had said her account was suspended "for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy." Since then, Kangana continues to share her views on her Instagram account and Koo app.

Her sister Rangoli Chandel's Twitter account was suspended even before Kangana's for a similar reason but she returned via another account.

(With AP inputs)