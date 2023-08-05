Kangana Ranaut's first look as Chandramukhi from Chandramukhi 2 unveiled: 'Commanding and gorgeous'

Lyca Productions on Saturday unveiled the first look of actor Kangana Ranaut from the upcoming horror comedy Chandramukhi 2. Taking to X, previously known as Twitter, Lyca Productions shared posters giving a glimpse of Kangana in a green and golden saree. (Also Read | First look of Raghava Lawrence as Vettaiyan Raja from Kangana Ranaut-starrer Chandramukhi 2 out)

Kangana's first look in Chandramukhi 2

The first look of Kangana Ranaut in P Vasu's Chandramukhi 2.

In the posters, Kangana wore heavy jewellery with her saree. She stood inside a palace and looked away from the camera. The posters were shared with the caption, “The beauty and the pose that effortlessly steals our attention! Presenting the enviable, commanding and gorgeous 1st look of #KanganaRanaut as Chandramukhi from #Chandramukhi2. Releasing this GANESH CHATURTHI in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada!”

Lyca Productions had shared a video of Kangana

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Lyca Productions treated fans with a video featuring Kangana and captioned it, “The wait is over! The QUEEN who’s been ruling our hearts for years with her Boldness, Beauty & Character is back! Stay tuned as we reveal the 1st look of @kanganaranaut from #Chandramukhi2 tomorrow at 11AM!”

The video showed Kangana's characters from her movies including Fashion, Tanu Weds Manu, Krrish 3, Queen, Manikarnika, Thalaivii and concluded with a glimpse of Kangana's look from Chandramukhi 2. Kangana re-shared the video on her Insta story. Earlier, the film's team had shared a first-look poster of Raghava Lawrence.

All about Chandramukhi 2

Helmed by P Vasu, Chandramukhi 2 is the sequel to the blockbuster hit Tamil horror comedy film Chandramukhi which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles. In Chandramukhi 2 Kangana will portray the role of a dancer in the king's court, who was known for her beauty and dance skills. Raghava will play the lead role opposite Kangana in the film. Produced by Lyca Productions and Subaskaran the film will release in September in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Kangana's upcoming films

Kangana has several other films in the pipeline including Tejas where she will play an Indian Air Force pilot. Written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, the film is all set to be in cinemas on October 20, 2023. Apart from this, Kangana will be seen in the upcoming period film Emergency in which she will be seen portraying the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. It marks her first solo-directorial film. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.

