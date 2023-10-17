Kangana Ranaut gets emotional as she visits Statue of Unity, praises 'first chosen PM of Bharat' Vallabhbhai Patel

Actor Kangana Ranaut has given glimpses of her visit to the Statue of Unity in Gujarat. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Kangana also praised Vallabhbhai Patel. She also posted a brief clip as she became emotional after looking at the statue. (Also Read | Kangana Ranaut's Emergency release date postponed, actor shares note)

Kangana visits Statue of Unity

Kangana Ranaut shared posts on Instagram.

In the photo, Kangana was seen in a white outfit and dark sunglasses as she looked at the statue. She captioned the post, "Visiting the statue of unity was deeply enthralling experience, the first chosen Prime Minister of Bharat Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who wasn’t allowed to take his well-deserved chair because he wasn’t very good in English even though he held the nation in his arms like Shiv held disintegrated body of Sati, he is the reason behind the integrity of Bharat as we know it today."

She also added, "Such a well-deserved ode to this unsung national hero evoked the spirit of pride and nationalism in me and my entire team of upcoming film Tejas." Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana also posted a brief clip of the statue. She added an instrumental version of Vande Mataram as the background music.

Kangana also posted a brief clip of the statue.

RSVP Movies also posted a bunch of pictures on Instagram.

Kangana gets emotional

Kangana also wrote, "Goosebumps moment when the statue when the statue got revealed to me in the car this BGM started playing in my head (heart face and National Flag emojis). Largest statue in the world it's highest amounts to almost 70 stories building."

Kangana is in Gujarat ahead of Tejas release

The actor recently travelled to Ahmedabad to participate in Navratri celebrations as a part of her film Tejas' promotional activities. She was spotted at Shankus Dandiya, where she performed aarti and sought blessings for the film.

For the event, Kangana wore a multi-coloured lehenga-choli that she paired with a vibrant dupatta. Sharing pictures of herself in the lehenga, Kangana took to Instagram and wrote, "Gujrat you are my heart. Garba night in Ahmedabad. Tejas ke saath @sarveshmewara @rsvpmovies."

About Tejas

Kangana is awaiting the release of Tejas, written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. It is scheduled to release in theatres on October 27.

The film revolves around the extraordinary journey of Tejas Gill, an Indian Air Force pilot, and aims to inspire and instil a deep sense of pride in every Indian, showing how IAF pilots work tirelessly to defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way.

