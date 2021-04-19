Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut gives glimpse of spacious balcony of Mumbai home in these new pics
Kangana Ranaut gives glimpse of spacious balcony of Mumbai home in these new pics

Kangana Ranaut on Monday shared few pictures from her Mumbai home, giving a peek into a spacious and green balcony. See here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 06:54 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut shared new pictures on a Monday from her Mumbai home.

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday shared a bunch of pictures taken in the balcony of her Mumbai home. She also chose to wear a white and gold bordered sari for the occasion.

Sharing the pictures of Twitter, she quoted a romantic verse by Fana Nizami, a noted Urdu poet from Kanpur.

What was obvious was the beauty of her balcony - full length glass windows and door with bright blue door frames and white walls. Also noteworthy is the greenery. The Bougainvillea in huge cream flower pots were the centre of attraction.

Kangana chose to her a gold and cream South Indian sari and paired it with sun glasses. In one of the pictures shared as Instagram Stories, she holds a women's clutch in her hand. On Sunday, she was seen seated on a swing while a cuckoo bird sang in the vicinity.

Giving a glimpse of her clutch.

Mumbai went under a partial lockdown with a 15-day curfew as the city grapples with the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic. The actor on Twitter gave her opinion on the virus. She had said: "Today humans are traumatised by self made virus which they used to bring each other’s economies down. Some may agree with what I say some may not but one thing no one can deny is that the Earth is healing, virus may be killing humans but healing every thing else," she wrote.

Kangana also gave tips on how to care for the planet in a better way. "Let’s be gentle to her 1) each one of us must plant 8 trees a year 2) stop breeding like rabbits 3) avoid single used plastic 4)Don’t waste food 5) be aware of idiots around you take responsibility cause you could be living wisely but if not handled they will destroy you."

Kangana Ranaut spacious home.

Kangana was to the see the release of her film, Thalaivi in April. However, with the alarming rise in Covid-19 cases in many parts of India, the makers decided to postpone its release.

Also read: Prachi Desai shares casting couch experience, says it was a ‘big film’ and director called her even after she said no

Since late last year, when norms were relaxed for film shoots to resume, Kangana had completed the shoot of Thalaivi and begun shooting for Dhaakad and Tejas. In March this year, during Holi, sharing pictures from the Jaisalmer shoot of Tejas, Kangana had written: "We are having a working Holi here is Jaisalmer but nothing can stop us from having pre Holi and Holika celebrations. This is my squad #Tejas #HappyHoli."

