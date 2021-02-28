Kangana Ranaut gives parents' Mumbai home a makeover, shares before and after look

Kangana Ranaut has shared the before and after look of her parents and brother Aksht's Mumbai home, done by her. The actor had earlier said that she was setting up the place where her brother Aksht will be living with his wife Ritu.

She took to Twitter on Sunday to share a video after she transformed the house with the help of Ritu and gave it an all new look with furniture in pastel and floral prints, a garden-themed balcony with a sitting area overlooking the city skyline.

Sharing the post-transformation video, Kangana mentioned, "Ritu preferred more glamorous with soft Victorian colors, my parents are more than happy that woman of the house took charge." She also asked her fans for their opinion about the place and added, "Which style you prefer cause even earthy had its own village old world charm. Do tell me."

She had first shared pictures of the rather simple-looking place before the makeover. She wrote along with the photos, "Ritu and I worked on transforming my parents Mumbai house, sharing before and after pictures, how my parents preferred and what she wants, it was fun to work together with her on this, hope it inspires those who are interested in home decor. Before ( parents liked more earthy)."

Earlier this week, Kangana had shared a video to show how she was juggling her work while transforming the house in her free time. "After script sessions, edit discussions I ran to my brothers and bhabhi’s house which I am designing and will set it up till midnight now, woman with nine hands is not a myth that’s like every woman ever," she wrote along with the video.

Kangana has started work on her next, Tejas, in which she plays a Sikh soldier. She recently shared a picture of her uniform from his look test and wrote, "Playing a Sikh soldier in Tejas, I never knew until I read my character full name on my uniform today, had an instant smile on my face, our longings and love has a way of manifesting, universe speaks to us in more ways than we understand."

The actor, meanwhile, has Thalaivi and Dhaakad in post-production stage. She has also announced the sequel to Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, titled Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda.