Kangana Ranaut hails Elon Musk as he takes over Twitter; reacts to fan who wants her account to be restored

Actor Kangana Ranaut, whose Twitter account was suspended last year, hailed Tesla CEO Elon Musk for taking charge of the micro-blogging platform. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Friday, Kangana also re-shared a fan's post in which he asked Elon Musk to restore the actor's account. (Also Read | Kangana Ranaut defends Elon Musk amid Kanye West Twitter account freeze: ‘They can’t stand anyone who is sane')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The person, who goes by the username moron_humor, originally shared the post on Twitter. They posted screenshots of Donald Trump's statement and Kangana's blocked account. The person captioned the post, "In the spirit of 'Freedom of Speech'.. Hope you restore @KanganaTeam as well @elonmusk.."

Sharing a screenshot of the tweet on Instagram Stories, they wrote, "Hope your twitter account too is restored soon @kanganaranaut." The person also added a 'protect free speech' sticker.

Kangana also shared a screenshot of a news article whose headline read, 'Elon Musk takes charge of Twitter, fires CEO Parag Agrawal, other top executives: Report'. Sharing it on her Instagram Stories, she dropped several clapping hand emojis.

Kangana also re-shared a fan's post in which he asked Elon Musk to restore the actor's account.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This comes days after Kangana defended Elon’s response to Kanye West's tweet. On Instagram Stories, she shared a post by Vanity Fair about an article on Elon, the headline of which read ‘Get ready for Elon Musk to turn Twitter into a right-wing cesspool’.

She wrote, "Elon is woke’s new target. They can’t stand anyone, who can think for him or herself, basically, who is self-made, fiery, intelligent and above all sane… To get woke’s sympathy one has to be dimwit, powerless and incompetent… liberals/ wokes have such role models… they have started massive hate campaign against Elon."

In May last year, Kangana's Twitter account was 'permanently suspended for repeated violations'. A Twitter spokesperson said, "We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behaviour that has the potential to lead to offline harm. The referenced account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy. We enforce the Twitter Rules judiciously and impartially for everyone on our service."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fans will see Kangana in the period drama Emergency in which she will be seen portraying the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film marks Kangana's first solo-directorial film. Apart from Kangana, the film also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles. Kangana will also essay the role of Bengali theatre legend Binodini Dasi, better known as Noti Binodini, in Pradeep Sarkar's film.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON