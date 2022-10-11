Kangana Ranaut defends Elon Musk amid Kanye West Twitter account freeze: ‘They can’t stand anyone who is sane'

Recently Kanye West posted for the first time on Twitter since 2020, after his Instagram account was restricted for violating the platform’s rules and regulations. Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is poised to buy the micro-blogging platform Twitter, was one of the first responders to Kanye’s tweet, for which he was criticised by a section of online users. Now, actor Kangana Ranaut has come to Elon’s defense, and said he was being targeted by liberals, who can’t stand anyone who is ‘self-made, fiery, intelligent and above all sane’. Also read: Kangana Ranaut worships rifles during Vijay Dashmi pooja, shares pics with soldiers

Kangana took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, and shared a post by Vanity Fair about a recent article on Elon Musk, the headline of which read ‘Get ready for Elon Musk to turn Twitter into a right-wing cesspool’. The actor said he was being targeted by ‘woke’ people, who had started a ‘massive hate campaign against him’.

Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Elon is woke’s new target. They can’t stand anyone, who can think for him or herself, basically, who is self-made, fiery, intelligent and above all sane… To get woke’s sympathy one has to be dimwit, powerless and incompetent… liberals/ wokes have such role models… they have started massive hate campaign against Elon.”

Kangana Ranaut defended Elon Musk on Instagram Stories.

Musician and fashion designer Kanye West, also known as Ye, has been locked out of his Twitter and Instagram accounts after posting antisemitic messages. On Sunday, Twitter confirmed it had removed a tweet by Kanye, and temporarily prohibited him from further posts on the platform, as the fallout from his recent antisemitic comments on social media continued.

The star had his Instagram account suspended after accusing rapper P Diddy of being controlled by Jewish people. After his suspension, Kanye had re-joined Twitter and posted further antisemitic messages. Both platforms removed Kanye’s posts and said he had violated policies on hate speech. Earlier, Kanye was also in news for his ‘White Lives Matter' T-shirt at the recent Paris Fashion Week.

