Kangana Ranaut worships rifles during Vijay Dashmi's Shastra Pooja, shares pics with soldiers

Kangana Ranaut is celebrating Vijay Dashmi at her home in Mumbai. She took to Instagram to share photos from the ‘shastra puja’ at home with a few soldiers. She was also seen praying to some rifles stacked on a table. (Also read: Kajol brings back her hilarious antics to Durga Puja pandal, tells Jaya Bachchan 'mask utaarna padega'. Watch)

Sharing the photos from the mandir at her home, she wrote, “A few pictures from the Shastra Puja at home today on the occasion of Vijay Dashmi.” She also shared a photo with a few soldiers in uniform as they all smiled for the camera. “Jo desh ki raksha karte hain, ishwar unki raksha karein (I pray for the safety of those who protect the country).” She added with another photo, “Dharm se aap koi bhi ho lekin karm se Kshatriya hain. Sabko Vijay Dashmi pe sirf ek sandesh, Vijayi Bhava (Whoever you may be by your religion, you are all Kshatriyas due to the work you do. My message to all on Vijay Dashmi: May you always be victorious)."

Kangana Ranaut with soldiers.

On the occasion of Vijay Dashmi, Kangana wore a purple kurta with pink salwar and yellow kurta. She also wore large earrings as she sat for the puja.

Kangana has a lavish home in Manali and another in Mumbai. She keeps shuttling between the two places for work and to spend time with her family.

Recently, there were reports that Kangana wishes to join politics. However, she denied the same. "I don't have any plans to enter politics as I'm busy with the shooting of my films. I do have an interest in politics but as an artist only. And I'm a successful artist as I started my career at the age of 16. I have reached the present stage after a lot of struggle," she told mediapersons at an auction event last week. "I don't have the capacity to start over in a new career but I will always make good films keeping in mind my interest in politics," she said.

The actor said she is a patriotic and will always promote those who are doing "good work for the country."

"I'm a patriotic... I'm so busy with my work and I will always support those people who are doing good for the country, irrespective of the party they belong to," she added.

