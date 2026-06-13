Kangana Ranaut has never met Diljit Dosanjh, says there's no feud with him: ‘We are not against each other’

Almost six years after their intense social media showdown over the farmers' protests gripped the nation, actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has cleared the air regarding her relationship with singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, asserting that the online feud was never fuelled by personal animosity. While promoting her latest film, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Kangana addressed the belief that she and Diljit have been rivals ever since their historic internet clash.

Kangana Ranaut says she holds no grudge against Diljit Dosanjh after 2020 social media clash.

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Speaking to NDTV, she quickly dismissed any talk of an ongoing feud, explaining, “We are not against each other. We just had contradictory opinions about a certain event.”. These comments arrive at a fascinating box office junction, as both her Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata and Diljit Dosanjh’s Main Vaapas Aaunga just landed in theaters on June 12.

I’ve got nothing against that guy

Kangana Ranaut seems completely ready to close that chapter. Reflecting on her past issue with Diljit Dosanjh, she cleared the air by saying, “I've got nothing against that guy. We've never even met in life.”

When questioned about a potential face-to-face meeting down the road, Kangana Ranaut showed no hesitation, responding that she saw no reason why it couldn't happen.

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{{^usCountry}} The discussion also turned to Diljit’s latest release, Main Vaapas Aaunga. Asked if she would ever reach out to him with a message of appreciation if she liked his work in the movie, Kangana simply laughed and remarked, “That's too much, na?” How the controversy began {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The discussion also turned to Diljit’s latest release, Main Vaapas Aaunga. Asked if she would ever reach out to him with a message of appreciation if she liked his work in the movie, Kangana simply laughed and remarked, “That's too much, na?” How the controversy began {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The feud between Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh first began in December 2020 during the nationwide farmers' protests against the government's new farm laws. The issue began when Kangana shared a photo of an elderly woman at the protest site, mistakenly identifying her as one of the prominent faces from the previous Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA agitations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The feud between Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh first began in December 2020 during the nationwide farmers' protests against the government's new farm laws. The issue began when Kangana shared a photo of an elderly woman at the protest site, mistakenly identifying her as one of the prominent faces from the previous Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA agitations. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} To make matters worse, Kangana claimed the woman could be hired for just ₹100 to join protests. This comment sparked immediate and widespread anger across social media. Diljit was among the earliest voices to call out the misinformation. He shared a BBC interview to prove that the elderly woman was actually Mahinder Kaur, a genuine farmer from Punjab. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To make matters worse, Kangana claimed the woman could be hired for just ₹100 to join protests. This comment sparked immediate and widespread anger across social media. Diljit was among the earliest voices to call out the misinformation. He shared a BBC interview to prove that the elderly woman was actually Mahinder Kaur, a genuine farmer from Punjab. {{/usCountry}}

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It turned into X, formerly Twitter, war. During the heated exchange, Kangana lashed out by calling Diljit a "bootlicker" and "Karan Johar’s pet." Diljit fired back fiercely, shutting down the insults while defending the honour and dignity of the protesting women.

About Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

Directed by Manoj Tapadia and co-produced by Kangana Ranaut, the film is set during the horrific 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The film tells the largely untold story of the bravery displayed inside Mumbai's Cama Hospital. Instead of focusing on security forces or the terrorists, the narrative follows doctors, nurses, and hospital staff who found themselves trapped when armed attackers entered the building.

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