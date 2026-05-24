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Kangana Ranaut slams trolls for commenting on Aishwarya Rai’s look at Cannes: ‘She is not here to please you’

Aishwarya Rai has found support from Kangana Ranaut after several trolls on social media commented on her looks.

May 24, 2026 09:06 pm IST
By Santanu Das
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Aishwarya Rai has been making headlines for her looks at this year's Cannes Film Festival. The Cannes regular always grabs attention for her looks, and the actor did not disappoint this time as well, experimenting with her fashion but always keeping it elegant. However, a section on social media trolled her looks. Actor and politician Kangana Ranaut has come out in support of Aishwarya, commenting that she looks ‘great’.

What Kangana wrote

Kangana Ranaut has backed Aishwarya Rai after her appearance at Cannes this year.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana wrote, “Fashion and style is a self expression. It is one's own interpretation of life and their attitude. No woman owes anything to anyone. Ash looks great! Those of you who want to see her any other way, why don't you show what you got?”

She added, “She is not here to please you. She is glorious. If you are not used to seeing older women on red carpets, get used to them now. Thanks.”

Kangana via Instagram Stories.

Aishwarya's lookbook at Cannes 2026

Her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, also became one of the biggest talking points. In a moment that instantly grabbed attention online, Aaradhya made her red-carpet debut alongside Aishwarya at a glamorous event held during the festival on Friday evening. Dressed in a ruby-red gown paired with a matching cape, Aaradhya made a glamorous statement.

Aaradhya has been accompanying her mother, Aishwarya, to the Cannes Film Festival since she was a toddler. However, this appears to be the first time Aaradhya officially walked the red carpet alongside her mom and posed for the cameras.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

red carpet cannes film festival aishwarya rai kangana ranaut
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Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut slams trolls for commenting on Aishwarya Rai’s look at Cannes: ‘She is not here to please you’
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