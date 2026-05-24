Kangana Ranaut slams trolls for commenting on Aishwarya Rai’s look at Cannes: ‘She is not here to please you’

She added, “She is not here to please you. She is glorious. If you are not used to seeing older women on red carpets, get used to them now. Thanks.”

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana wrote, “Fashion and style is a self expression. It is one's own interpretation of life and their attitude. No woman owes anything to anyone. Ash looks great! Those of you who want to see her any other way, why don't you show what you got?”

Aishwarya Rai has been making headlines for her looks at this year's Cannes Film Festival . The Cannes regular always grabs attention for her looks, and the actor did not disappoint this time as well, experimenting with her fashion but always keeping it elegant. However, a section on social media trolled her looks. Actor and politician Kangana Ranaut has come out in support of Aishwarya, commenting that she looks ‘great’.

The actor completed the look with a sheen dupatta, soft loose curls, pink-toned makeup, red lipstick and diamond-studded jewellery with blue stones. In the evening, Aishwarya changed into a pastel pink gown with floral detailing and a flowing sheer cape by Sophie Couture for the "Lights On Women's Worth" event, which was also attended by Longoria, Ariana Greenblatt, Amy Jackson and others. For the closing ceremony of the 79th edition of the international film festival, the Queen of Cannes chose the most stylish white look: a layered tuxedo with feathered details, a feather boa, and curly blow-dryed hair.

Aishwarya, who has represented L'Oreal Paris at Cannes since 2003 as a global brand ambassador, walked the red carpet in a sculptural blue gown by designer Amit Aggarwal. Her outfit, called Luminara, was a couture piece built around the concept of light in motion, with the design translating light as energy, movement, and force through sculptural construction and engineered craftsmanship.

Her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, also became one of the biggest talking points. In a moment that instantly grabbed attention online, Aaradhya made her red-carpet debut alongside Aishwarya at a glamorous event held during the festival on Friday evening. Dressed in a ruby-red gown paired with a matching cape, Aaradhya made a glamorous statement.

Aaradhya has been accompanying her mother, Aishwarya, to the Cannes Film Festival since she was a toddler. However, this appears to be the first time Aaradhya officially walked the red carpet alongside her mom and posed for the cameras.