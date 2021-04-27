Kangana Ranaut hits back at Baazaar director for calling her 'waste of oxygen': 'Ignorance is bliss'

Kangana Ranaut shot back at Baazaar director Gauravv K Chawla who made fun of her after she tweeted about ways to increase low oxygen levels.

On Tuesday, Kangana tweeted: "Anybody who is feeling low levels of oxygen do try this please. Planting trees is the permanent solution, if you can’t then don’t cut them either, recycle your clothes, eat Vedic diet, live organic life, this is a temporary solution, for now this should help, Jai Shri Ram."

Reacting to it, Gauravv wrote: "Such a waste of oxygen!"

Kangana shot back: "People like you think milk comes from packets ha ha what a dimwit, oxygen cylinder’s oxygen also derived from trees also if you have less pollution in the air you r likely to have healthier lungs to absorb good percentage of that oxygen,anyway ignorance is bliss, live in bliss."

She also shared a note on how medical oxygen is derived; it said that how medical oxygen is derived from the air we breathe, which is separated from its other component - nitrogen.

Kangana recently called actor Taapsee Pannu 'she-man'. In a tweet, Urban Dictionary had defined Taapsee as "Taapsee Pannu is bollywood actress known for her befitting replies. She's also called as the "Sasti Copy" of Indian superstar and padma shri recipient - Kangana Ranaut. She is also a member of Pappu Gang. Taapsee Pannu is a walmart version of Kangana Ranaut."

Reacting to it, she had said: "Ha ha ha She-man will be very happy today." Her reaction had not gone down well with many on Twitter. She was accused of bullying Taapsee.

One user had said: "Then what's the difference between you and Bullywood? All that standing up for Sushant only to turn around and do similar to someone else." Another said: "She is as good actress as you. But she is definitely a better person that you. Your support and cheap ha ha ha tells a lot about you. Shame."

More recently, Kangana had asked Sonu Sood to appreciate Indian-made vaccines, after he announced his recovery from Covid-19. She had said: "Sonu ji you had the first shot of the vaccine and I see because of that you recovered very fast, may be you want to appreciate India made vaccine and its effects, also encourage people to take the vaccine so that tons of it doesn’t get expired post 1st May like before."