Kangana Ranaut, Kajol congratulate PV Sindhu for winning badminton gold medal at 2022 Commonwealth Games

Kangana Ranaut, Kajol congratulate PV Sindhu for winning badminton gold medal at 2022 Commonwealth Games

bollywood
Published on Aug 08, 2022 06:21 PM IST
On Monday, Kajol and Kangana Ranaut praised PV Sindhu on Instagram. Sindhu won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022.
Kangana Ranaut and Kajol pen heartful notes for PV Sindhu.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

On Monday, Indian shuttler PV Sindhu bagged a gold medal in the women's singles badminton at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. Praising her, actors Kangana Ranaut and Kajol shared her picture with a note for Sindhu. Also Read: Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher laud Indian athletes who won medals at CWG 2022

Kangana shared pictures of Sindhu posing with her medals in 2014 (bronze medal), 2018 (silver medal), and the latest one (gold medal). Kangana wrote, “A nation which is led by young women is rooted in culture, kindness and high moral values. Congratulates PV Sindhu, not just for the medals but also for the role model that you have emerged as. ”

Kangana Ranaut congratulates PV Sindhu.
Kajol also shared a photo of Sindhu and wrote, “An absolutely outstanding performance by our ace shuttler. Congratulations PV Sindhu on winning the Gold Medal."

Kajol congratulates PV Sindhu.

PV Sindhu clinched India's first gold medal in Badminton at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 and the first women's singles CWG gold medal of her career by defeating Canada's Michelle Li in the final on Monday.

On Saturday, Kangana lauded the athletes who have won medals for the country at the Commonwealth Games. Sharing a bunch of photos of Tejaswin Shankar, Tulika Maan, Bajrangi Punia, and Sakshi Malik, Kangana wrote, “The way Indian sportspersons are taking over the world they will make sure being Indian never associated with any lack or weakness.. it will be synonymous of being superior and unbeatable, thank you, team."

Kangana is currently working on her directorial, titled Emergency. She has already unveiled her look as Indira Gandhi, Anupam Kher's look as Jayaprakash Narayan, and Shreyas Talpade as Atal Bihari Vajpayee. She will also be essaying the role of Sita in the upcoming Hindi-language devotional drama film Sita- The Incarnation. Kangana also has Tejas lined up for release, in which she plays an Air Force pilot.

