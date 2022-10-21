Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut says Kantara should be sent to Oscars next year: 'India needs right representation globally'

Kangana Ranaut says Kantara should be sent to Oscars next year: 'India needs right representation globally'

Published on Oct 21, 2022 11:33 AM IST

Kangana Ranaut has once again praised Kantara and said that the film should represent India at the Oscars next year. She had watched the film on Thursday.

Kangana Ranaut wants Kantara to be sent for Oscars.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Kangana Ranaut has said Kannada film Kantara should be India's entry at the Oscars next year. She said India needs the right representation and Kantara is once such film which the world must watch. Kantara is directed by Rishab Shetty who also stars in the film as a Kambala champion who comes to loggerheads with an upright DRFO officer played by Murali (Kishore). Also read: Following Kantara's success, Karnataka govt announces allowances for Daiva Narthakas depicted in the film

Taking to Instagram Stories on Friday, Kangana wrote, "I feel #Kantara should be India's entry to Oscar next year, I know year is yet to end and there may be better films coming, but more than Oscar India needs the right representation globally... this land of mysteries and Mystics one can't understand one can only embrace it .... India is like a miracle... if you try and make sense of it you will only get frustrated but if you surrender to the miracle you can also be one .... Kantara is an experiential reality which world must experience .. @rishabshetty77."

Kangana Ranaut wrote about Kantara on her Instagram Stories.

Kangana had watched the film on Thursday and had shared her review in a selfie video recorded on her way home. She said in the video, “I have just come out watching Kantara with my family, and I am still shaking. What an explosive experience. Rishab Shetty, hats off to you. Writing, directing, acting, action brilliant, unbelievable!”

She further added, “What a fine blend of tradition, folklore, indigenous issues. Such beautiful photography, action. This is what is cinema, what films are for. I heard so many people in the theatre say that they had never seen anything like this. Thank you for this film. I don’t think I will recover from this experience for another week."

Kantara also stars Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty and Sapthami Gowda. Kantara released in theatres on September 30 but after the phenomenal response, it was also released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam two weeks later.

Story Saved
×
