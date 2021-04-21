Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut mocks ‘chota bachcha as gangster’ after Rangoli Chandel attacks Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi
Kangana Ranaut mocks ‘chota bachcha as gangster’ after Rangoli Chandel attacks Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi

Kangana Ranaut took an indirect jibe at Alia Bhatt and Gangubai Kathiawadi, as she warned ‘bikau media’ to not spread any false news about Thalaivi heading straight to a digital platform.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 08:29 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut seemed to take a jibe at Alia Bhatt and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Without taking any names, Kangana Ranaut seemed to take a dig at Alia Bhatt and her next release, Gangubai Kathiawadi. She was responding to reports that Thalaivi might get a direct-to-digital release amid the Covid-19 pandemic, calling it ‘fake propaganda’.

In an announcement shared on Instagram stories, Kangana wrote, “Thalaivi digital rights are with Amazon (Tamil) and Netflix (Hindi) none of them can individually stream the movie before theatres release, all the fake propaganda movie mafia doing please ignore. Thalaivi deserves a theatrical release and makers are determined, strict actions will be taken against any bikau media spreading fake propaganda.”

Kangana seemed to be mocking Alia’s ‘bad acting’ in Gangubai Kathiawadi as she wrote, “Bikau media write about ‘the film’ whose trailer was hugely criticised and mocked for bad acting and wrong casting of chota bachcha as gangster and is now being dumped on digital platform. Write about ‘the film’ which is being dumped on digital as they have the reality check that the film is a mistake, I don’t see enough news about that…”

Kangana Ranaut's Instagram story.

Earlier, Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel shared a screenshot of a news report saying that Sanjay Leela Bhansali was considering an OTT release for Gangubai Kathiawadi. “To hide this... @aliabhatt,” she wrote. She also shared screenshots of reports speculating that Thalaivi might skip a theatrical release and wrote, “They will spread this, it's a lie dont believe. Nepo mafia PR, thalaivi is coming in theatres. Nepotism mafia stop fake propaganda, bikau media stop selling yourself, thalaivi in theatres.”

Kangana and Rangoli have for long taken potshots at Alia, calling her a member of the ‘nepo gang’. Last year, when Kangana was honoured with the Padma Shri, Alia sent her a bouquet of flowers. Rangoli shared a picture on Twitter and mocked, “Yeh dekho Alia ji ne bhi Kangana ko phool bheje hain, Kangana ka pata nahin magar mujhe bahut maza aa raha hai (Look, Alia has also sent flowers. I don’t know about Kangana but I am really enjoying it).”

