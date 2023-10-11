After Kangana Ranaut claims true friendships don't exist in Bollywood, Asha Parekh reacts: 'Woh kyu nahi dosti karti?'

Asha Parekh opened up about Bollywood, her journey in the industry and much more during a recent chat. In her interview with News18, the veteran actor was also asked about Kangana Ranaut's claims that Bollywood lacks genuine friendships. Asha objected to the statement and gave the example of how she still maintains strong a friendship with her contemporaries, Waheeda Rahman and Helen. Also read: Asha Parekh's 'controversial statement' on The Kashmir Files

On claim of absence of genuine friendships in films

Asha Parekh was asked about Kangana Ranaut's statement about lack of real friendshipsin Bollywood.

Asha Parekh was speaking at a News18 event, where Kangana Ranaut was also present earlier. During her interaction, the veteran actor was asked to share her take on Kangana's claim about fake friendships in Bollywood. In response, Asha said, “Have you seen how close me, Waheeda ji and Helen ji are? We have a strong friendship."

Asha Parekh on Kangana's statement

Further, Asha said that it is Kangana's choice whether she wants to befriend someone or not. When asked if such friendships exist in today's film industry, the veteran actor said, “Ab woh Kangana ji se puchiye na, ki kyu nahi hai. Aapne aisa kyu nahi pucha, ki aap aise kyu bol rahe hai (Please ask Kangana why it doesn’t exist anymore? Why did you not ask her why she made that statement)? It is a personal choice of everyone, whether they want to be friends with someone or not. So, you must ask her ki woh kyu nahi dosti karti? Mere saath toh bohot achchi hai woh (Kangana should have been asked why she does not make friends. She is very nice to me).”

Kangana Ranaut on her Bollywood friends

In an interview with Curly Tales last year, Kangana was asked to name three people from Bollywood, whom she would like to invite for a Sunday brunch at her house. To which the actor had said that people in Bollywood don't have the quality to be her friend.

She had replied, “Bollywood se toh vaise iss sewa ke laayak koi hai nahi. Ghar toh bulao hi nahi bilkul bhi. Baahar kahin mil lo toh theek hai, ghar mat bulao. Nahi, bilkul nahi. Mere dost banne laayak hai hi nahi yeh log. Qualification chahiye hoti hai uske liye (No one from Bollywood is worthy of being my friend. It is okay to meet them outside, but I cannot call any of them to my house. They are not qualified to be my friend).”

