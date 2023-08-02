Kangana Ranaut, Parineeti Chopra remember art director Nitin Desai; Vivek Agnihotri grieves death of dearest friend

The entire film industry is grieving over the death of renowned film art director Nitin Desai who was found dead at his studio on Wednesday. All from Parineeti Chopra, Riteish Deshmukh, Kangana Ranaut, Sanjay Dutt to Madhur Bhandarkar and Vivek Agnihotri have shared their condolences on social media. He is known for working on films like Lagaan, Jodhaa Akbar and Fashion. Also read: Lagaan, Jodhaa Akbar art director Nitin Desai dies by suicide at 57

Sanjay Dutt, Parineeti Chopra, Kangana Ranaut share condolences

Nitin Desai (right) with Madhur Bhandarkar.

Sanjay Dutt said, “Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Nitin Desai. A brilliant art director and a good friend, his contribution to Indian cinema has been monumental. My thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Kangana Ranaut shared paparazzo's post on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Such a terrible news!!! Beyond shocked…pained beyond words…Om Shanti.”

Parineeti Chopra also condoled the death of Nitin Desai. “Heartbreaking to hear about Nitin sir. #NitinDesai. His groundbreaking work, wisdom and artistry will be remembered forever. Rest in peace sir,” she wrote on Twitter.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh called Nitin Desai a visionary and said he had known him for long. He wrote on Twitter, “Deeply shocked to know that #NitinDesai, a legendary Production Designer who has contributed immensely to the growth of Indian cinema in no more. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. I had known him for years.. soft spoken, humble, ambitious & a visionary… you will be missed my friend. Om Shanti.”

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh, “Cannot accept the heartbreaking news. Our beloved #nitindesai has left for his heavenly abode. He was simply a genius. A visionary artist with grace, style who understood not just his craft but people. He was a positive soul who spread only love to all. My God give his family strength. Om Shanti.”

Filmmakers remember Nitin Desai

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar shared a few pictures with Nitin Desai and mentioned the films on which they had worked together. He wrote, “Just heard the devastating news about the passing of multiple National award-winner Art Director Nitin Desai. It's hard to believe. Had the privilege of working with him on four remarkable films. #TrafficSignal, #fashion , #jail & #InduSarkar His immense talent and extrovert personality made every project unforgettable. Indian cinema has lost a true gem. Heartfelt condolences to his family members . We will miss you Dada. #OmShanti.”

Expressing grief over the death of his close friend, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri wrote, “I am heartbroken and sad beyond control to learn about my dearest friend Nitin Desai’s death. A legendary Production designer, a visionary who made ND Studio… Nitin not only loved Pallavi and I, he always guided me even in films we didn’t do together. Why Nitin, why? Om Shanti.”

Basu, who worked with Desai on popular reality shows such as "Kaun Banega Crorepati" and "Dus Ka Dum", said he was shocked to hear about the passing of his "friend and artistic collaborator".

"He made sets for so many of our shows - KBC, Kamzor Kadi, Heartbeat, Bluffmaster, Dus ka Dum, Sach ka Saamna.. Conjuring world class installations on an industrial scale. Om shanti," Basu wrote on Twitter.

Nitin Desai was known for his work as art director in films such as Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Lagaan, Jodhaa Akbar and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. In his career spanning over 30 years, he closely worked with directors like Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rajkumar Hirani, and Ashutosh Gowariker. He also created sets for Kaun Banega Crorepati, Kamzor Kadi Kaun, Dus ka Dum and Sacch ka Saamna.

