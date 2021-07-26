Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut practices hard on fight sequences for Dhaakad, calls herself 'baaghi ladki'. Watch
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut practices hard on fight sequences for Dhaakad, calls herself 'baaghi ladki'. Watch

Actor Kangana Ranaut shared a video clip from her practice sessions for Dhaakad. The actor is currently in Budapest for the film's shoot.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 08:50 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta star in Dhaakad.

Actor Kangana Ranaut is preparing hard for her role in the upcoming film Dhaakad. On Sunday, Kangana took to Instagram Story and posted a video of her rehearsing fight moves for Dhaakad.

"Ladaku number 1, Baaghi ladki #Dhaakad rehearsals," she captioned the clip. For the unversed, Kangana is currently in Budapest for the above-mentioned movie, which is being helmed by Razneesh Ghai.

Some time back she had shared pictures and videos from her team's visit to cinema hall in Budapest to watch Hollywood film Black Widow. She was elated about her movie date after 2 years. In the video, she could be seen holding 2 tubs of popcorn while heading to watch the film. With the post, she wrote, "Popcorn Days are back."

She also shared a video with her team where she asks them about how they feel regarding returning to theatres. Along with it, Kangana wrote, "After two long years back to theatres for #blackwidow Thanks to my producers for planning this outing for us."

Also read: Swara Bhasker reacts to meme calling Manika Batra ‘more beautiful’ than ‘woke actors’ like her, Taapsee Pannu

Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta are also a part of Dhaakad, which is based on issues like child trafficking and crimes against women.

Apart from Dhaakad, Kangana will also be seen in Thalaivi -- based on the life of late politician J Jayalalithaa.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kangana ranaut dhaakad

Related Stories

bollywood

Mimi: Kriti Sanon's film releases four days early after online leak

UPDATED ON JUL 26, 2021 08:03 PM IST
bollywood

Kartik Aaryan shares photos with his furry friend, Jacqueline Fernandez loves his buddy. See pics

PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 08:00 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Someone added ‘googling’ as a skill on CV, landed an interview. See viral tweet

Two young bears spotted roaming around mall in Tennessee, USA. Watch

Baby elephants having a gala time splashing in mud will leave you smiling

Meet the Recycle man of India, turning used PPE Kits and masks into bricks
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics
Kargil Vijay Diwas
India Covid Cases
Pinch 2
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Earthquake
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP