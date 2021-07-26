Kangana Ranaut practices hard on fight sequences for Dhaakad, calls herself 'baaghi ladki'. Watch

Actor Kangana Ranaut is preparing hard for her role in the upcoming film Dhaakad. On Sunday, Kangana took to Instagram Story and posted a video of her rehearsing fight moves for Dhaakad.

"Ladaku number 1, Baaghi ladki #Dhaakad rehearsals," she captioned the clip. For the unversed, Kangana is currently in Budapest for the above-mentioned movie, which is being helmed by Razneesh Ghai.

Some time back she had shared pictures and videos from her team's visit to cinema hall in Budapest to watch Hollywood film Black Widow. She was elated about her movie date after 2 years. In the video, she could be seen holding 2 tubs of popcorn while heading to watch the film. With the post, she wrote, "Popcorn Days are back."

She also shared a video with her team where she asks them about how they feel regarding returning to theatres. Along with it, Kangana wrote, "After two long years back to theatres for #blackwidow Thanks to my producers for planning this outing for us."

Also read: Swara Bhasker reacts to meme calling Manika Batra ‘more beautiful’ than ‘woke actors’ like her, Taapsee Pannu

Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta are also a part of Dhaakad, which is based on issues like child trafficking and crimes against women.

Apart from Dhaakad, Kangana will also be seen in Thalaivi -- based on the life of late politician J Jayalalithaa.