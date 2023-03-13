Kangana Ranaut praises Deepika Padukone's Oscars appearance after depression dig: 'Indian women are the best'

Actor Kangana Ranaut has lauded Deepika Padukone after she introduced the performance of the iconic song Naatu Naatu, from SS Rajamouli's RRR, at the Oscars. Taking to Twitter on Monday morning, Kangana re-shared a tweet in which Deepika presented the dance. (Also Read | Oscars 2023 live updates)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kangana wrote, "How beautiful @deepikapadukone looks, not easy to stand there holding entire nation together, carrying its image, reputation on those delicate shoulders and speaking so graciously and confidently. Deepika stands tall as a testimony to the fact that Indian women are the best (red heart and national flag emojis)."

Reacting to her tweet, a person commented, "Really proud moment for Indian film industry...." Another fan said, "How Beautiful one woman supporting another woman." "Absolute grace and beauty she is. Representing India here after football. Proud," wrote another Twitter user.

Kangana's tweet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kangana's praise on Deepika comes a few years after she took an indirect dig at the latter. In 2020, on World Mental Health Day, Kangana had asked her fans to watch her film, Judgementall Hai Kya. She had also tweeted, “The film that we made for Mental Health awareness was dragged to the court by those who run depression ki dukan, after media ban, name of the film was changed just before the release causing marketing complications but it’s a good film, do watch it today.”

Last year, a journalist asked Kangana about her opinion on an influencer shaming Deepika for her ‘hemlines and necklines’ during the Gehraiyaan promotions. Kangana replied, “Look, I am here to defend those who can’t defend themselves. Alright? She can defend herself. She has the privilege, the platform and I can’t promote her film here. Sit down.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu also praised Deepika Padukone. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Samantha wrote, "Dead (red heart emojis)." Actor Alia Bhatt also praised Deepika, taking to her Instagram Stories. Re-sharing a post, Alia wrote, "This beauty making India proud and how .. (red heart emojis)." Deepika wore an all-black off-shoulder velvet gown. She tied her hair into a bun and accessorised her look with a yellow diamond drop necklace.

Praise for Deepika Padukone.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Monday, Deepika said on the Oscars stage about RRR's Naatu Naatu, "An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves to match have made this song a global sensation. It plays during a pivotal scene in 'RRR', a movie about the friendship between real-life Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film's anti-colonialist themes, it's also a total banger!"

She added, "It's earned millions of views on Youtube and Tik Tok. Has audiences dancing in movie theatres all around the world and is also the first song ever from Indian production to be nominated for an Oscar. Do you know Naatu? Because if you don't you're about to. From the film RRR this is Naatu Naatu."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON